The Global K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market is expected to grow by $ 410.17 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.65% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05082094/?utm_source=GNW
65% during the forecast period. Our report on the K-12 robotic toolkits market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product premiumization due to technological advances, increased emphasis on STEM education, and focus on interactive learning.
The K-12 robotic toolkits market analysis includes the school level segment and geographic landscape.

The K-12 robotic toolkits market is segmented as below:
By School Level
• High school
• Middle school
• PreK-elementary school

By Geographic
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing demand for international schools as one of the prime reasons driving the K-12 robotic toolkits market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of drones in k-12 robotic learning programs and increased adoption of online retail channels for purchasing educational products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the K-12 robotic toolkits market covers the following areas:
• K-12 robotic toolkits market sizing
• K-12 robotic toolkits market forecast
• K-12 robotic toolkits market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading K-12 robotic toolkits market vendors that include Amtek Company Inc., ArcBotics LLC, Boxlight Corp, Digital Dream Labs, Eduscape, Evollve Inc., EZRobot Inc., India First Robotics, Innovation First International Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., Modular Robotics Inc., Pitsco Inc, Raspberry Pi Foundation, Robolink Inc., ROBOTIS Co. Ltd, RobotLAB Inc, Sony Group Corp, Sphero Inc., Valiant Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Wonder Workshop Inc. Also, the K-12 robotic toolkits market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05082094/?utm_source=GNW

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.