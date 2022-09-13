10km open-water swim raises over £1000 for Friends of Teddington Memorial Hospital
Anne-Marie Renshaw completed a fantastic 10km fundraising swim at Shepperton Lake for The Friends of Teddington Memorial Hospital in memory of her Mum.
Mum was in Teddington Memorial Hospital for the last few weeks of her life, and the NHS teams working there were wonderful. I want to thank them. Mum loved to swim, so what better way to remember her?”TEDDINGTON, MIDDLESEX, UNITED KINGOM, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anne-Marie raised a tremendous £1,060 for The Friends of TMH from the supporters of her incredible 10km open water swim, with donations still welcome.
— Anne Marie
Her swim was in memory of her mum, Anne Rae, who was cared for in Teddington Memorial Hospital and received excellent support from NHS staff. Anne-Marie wants to thank them with vital funds to keep providing outstanding care to others.
Anne-Marie swam 10km in Shepperton Lake without a wetsuit (her first ever non-wetsuit marathon swim) to raise money for this great hospital.
The lake is 750m around, so Anne-Marie, and good friend Marit, swam approximately 13 laps (with a bit extra at the end) to complete the challenge – getting out regularly for jam sandwiches and non-lake water.
Open-water swimmer Anne-Marie was fundraising for The Friends of TMH so that the hospital can continue to provide the services that our community needs.
The Friends of TMH have funded several improvements at the hospital through community donations and fundraising, including providing a new paediatric audiology suite, the complete refurbishment of the Urgent Treatment Centre reception area and new radiology equipment.
