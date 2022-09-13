Global Contraceptives Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Contraceptives Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Contraceptives Market Report by TBRC covers the contraceptives market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Contraceptives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the contraceptives market size is expected to grow to $31.09 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.60%. The rising frequency of sexually transmitted illnesses or diseases is driving the demand for contraceptives.

Want To Learn More On The Contraceptives Market Growth? Request For A Sample Now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6920&type=smp

The contraceptive market consists of sales of contraceptives by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a drug or a device used to prevent pregnancy. Contraceptive drugs and devices are used to prevent pregnancy by keeping the egg and sperm apart, delaying the development of the egg, or preventing the combined sperm and egg (fertilized egg) from attaching to the uterine lining.

Global Contraceptives Market Trends

Technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the contraceptive market. Digital contraceptives are the latest trend in the contraceptives global market. Digital contraception is a way of tracking periods online to know which days are riskier for pregnancy. In March 2021, Clue, a Berlin-based femtech company, received FDA approval to market Clue Birth Control, an all-digital contraception based on period monitoring data. The birth control function can identify when days are high or low risk for pregnancy by integrating user menstrual cycle data with Clue's prediction algorithm. Users can then adjust their habits to fit their risk tolerance. Clue recommends that users refrain from sex entirely or use another form of contraception, such as condoms, on high-risk days.

Global Contraceptives Market Segments

The global contraceptives market is segmented:

By Product: Oral Contraceptive Pills, Topical Contraceptives, Injectables, Diaphragms, Vaginal Rings, Condoms, Contraceptive Sponges, Subdermal Implants, Intra-Uterine Devices

By Age Group: 15-24 Years, 25-34 Years, 35-44 Years, 44 Years

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Independent Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Clinics, Others

By Geography: The global contraceptives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read More On The Global Contraceptives Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/contraceptives-global-market-report

Contraceptives Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides contraceptives market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global contraceptives market, contraceptives market share, contraceptives market segments and geographies, contraceptives global market players, contraceptives global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The contraceptives global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Contraceptives Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Merck & Co Inc, Cipla Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Bayer AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Veru Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mithra Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Inc., Allergan Plc, Mankind Pharma, Karex Berhad, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, and Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Co Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

Looking For Something Else? Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Gynecology Drugs Market 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gynecology-drugs-market

Hormonal Contraceptives Market 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hormonal-contraceptives-market

Oral Contraceptive Pills Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oral-contraceptive-pills-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check Out Our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC