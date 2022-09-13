Emotion Detection And Recognition Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Emotion Detection And Recognition Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Emotion Detection And Recognition Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the emotion detection and recognition market size is expected to grow from $18.93 billion in 2021 to $21.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.40%. The global emotion detection and recognition market is expected to grow to $39.03 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.61%. The increasing IoT applications and adoption of wearable devices are expected to propel the growth of the emotion detection and recognition (EDR) market.

The emotion detection and recognition market consist of sales of emotion detection and recognition solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a technique that uses technologies such as facial recognition, speech and voice recognition, machine learning, biosensing, and pattern recognition to detect and recognize human emotions. Emotion detection and recognition (EDR) can be used for making better decisions, improving focus and performance at work, managing stress, and adopting healthier and more productive working styles.

Global Emotion Detection And Recognition Market Trends

The wide use of emotion detection and recognition (EDR) in smart cars is a key trend gaining popularity in the emotion detection and recognition market. Smart cars are vehicles equipped with advanced electronics, technology, and software to improve mobility and safety. EDR is used in smart cars to recognize the emotions of the drivers, such as drowsiness detection for driver safety, identifying whether the driver is attentive or distracted while driving, and building a highly personalized and intimate experience. An EDR software system installed in a device within the car collects data on driver behavior through real-time facial analysis and alerts the driver, resulting in ensuring safety.

Global Emotion Detection And Recognition Market Segments

The global emotion detection and recognition market is segmented:

By Software Tool: Facial Expression and Emotion Recognition, Gesture and Posture Recognition, Voice Recognition

By Technology: Pattern Recognition Network, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others

By End-User: Commercial, Entertainment, Retail, Others

By Geography: The global emotion detection and recognition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

