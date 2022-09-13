Strategies For Global Hair Styling Tools Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Hair Styling Tools Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Hair Styling Tools Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the hair styling tools market size is expected to grow from $26.21 billion in 2021 to $27.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.80%. The global hair styling tools market is expected to grow to $33.49 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.08%. The growing need for grooming among the global population is expected to drive the growth of the hair styling tools market.

The hair styling tools market consists of sales of hair styling tools and equipments by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to change the shape or texture of hair, or to do a hairstyle in place. Hairdressing may additionally include the use of products to enhance shine, curl, texture, volume, or hold a selected style.

Global Hair Styling Tools Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the hair styling tool market. The market is witnessing the incorporation of advanced technologies in hair styling tools such as innovative hair straightening brushes that provide natural hair straightening functions with maximum output and no risk of damage to the hair. These products offer benefits such as multiple use cases, reduced heat damage, and an attractive design. Key companies with these products can attract new customers and increase sales.

Global Hair Styling Tools Market Segments

By Type: Manual, Electric

By Product Type: Hair Dryers, Hair Curlers and Rollers, Hair Straighteners, Hair Styling Brushes and Combs, Others (Hair Scalp Massager)

By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, Others (Salons, Departmental Stores)

By Application: Household, Commercial

By Geography: The global hair styling tools market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Hair Styling Tools Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hair styling tools market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global hair styling tools market, hair styling tools global market share, hair styling tools global market segments and geographies, hair styling tools global market players, hair styling tools global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The hair styling tools market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Hair Styling Tools Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Koninklijke Philips NV, Spectrum Brands Inc, Dyson Ltd, Conair Corporation, Panasonic Corp, Coty Inc, Procter and Gamble Co, Helen of Troy Ltd, WAHL Clipper Corp, Hamilton Beach Brands, Tescom, Beauty Elite Group, Andis Company, Bio Ionic, Elchim, Farouk Systems, Remington, Paul Mitchell, MHU, Revlon, Povos, FLYCO, BaByliss, VS Sassoon, Riwa, Oster, Ningbo Trueman Electric and Paiter.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

