Vaccine Market Size Worth USD 102.60 Billion in 2030-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in infectious diseases in developing countries is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Increase in infectious diseases in developing countries is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth” — Emergen Reseach

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size – USD 45.20 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.7%, Market Trends – Rising investments in development of effective vaccines

The global vaccine market size reached USD 45.20 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in infectious diseases in developing countries is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Global rise in prevalence of infectious illnesses increases healthcare burden on countries and has an impact on their socio-economic growth. In addition, rise in prevalence of infectious diseases, such as malaria, influenza, hepatitis, and HIV/AIDS, is driving revenue growth. Moreover, emergence of drug-resistant microbial strains has hampered efforts to combat infectious illnesses such as pneumonia, cholera, malaria, and diarrhea, among others.

Rising demand for new drugs to replace those that have lost efficiency, as well as investment in vaccine research & development, are driving market growth. Increased financing from public and private groups, as well as favorable government policies, have all contributed to the global vaccine market's expansion.

However, extended delay of vaccine production is a factor driving hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period. Vaccine shortages are limiting market development owing to various factors such as manufacturing or production issues and inadequate stocks.

The report is streamlined with the current market scenario and economic landscape with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted normal business routines and induced certain financial difficulties. The report analyses the latest scenario, changing dynamics of the market, and the overall impact of the pandemic on the market and its key segments. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report studies the Vaccine market according to the impact of the pandemic and offers a present and future impact assessment.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/290

Vaccine Market Competitive Outlook:

Pfizer, Inc., CSL Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Ltd., Merck & Co., Johnson & Johnson, Serum Institute of India Pvt., Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc., Sanofi Pasteur SA, Emergent BioSolutions, Inc., and Biological E Limited.Furthermore, the report offers insights into the strategic business decisions undertaken by the key players to gain substantial market size and a leading global position. It sheds light on their production and manufacturing capacity, market size and share, revenue and gross margins, and business overview to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the Vaccine sector. The report offers a detailed analysis of the industry competition on both regional and global levels.

Vaccine Market Segmentation

Emergen Research has segmented the vaccine market based on type, patient type, disease, technology, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Monovalent Vaccine

Multivalent Vaccine

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Adult

Pediatric

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

Pneumococcal Diseases

Hepatitis

Influenza

Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (DTP)

Polio

Covid-19

Herpes Zoster

Rotavirus

Varicella

Meningococcal Disease

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Conjugate Vaccines

Inactivated & Subunit Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Viral Vector Vaccines

Covid-19 vaccines

Covaxin

Covidshield

Sputnik Light Vaccine

Corbevax Vaccine

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/290

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The monovalent vaccine segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Monovalent vaccination is intended to immunize only one microbe and one antigen (for example, measles vaccine). This type of vaccination is preferred for inducing a high immunological response.

The pediatric segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing attempts by companies to develop effective pediatric vaccinations for prevention of illness is expected to drive pediatric vaccine segment revenue growth.

The recombinant vaccine segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period. Recombinant vaccines can be easily produced and have lesser risks as compared to other vaccines.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a considerably rapid growth rate in the global vaccine market over the forecast period owing to increased vaccine awareness and immunization initiatives. Rising cases of severe infectious diseases including novel coronavirus disease and growing demand for COVID-19 vaccines are driving market growth in this region.

Major benefits of the Vaccine report:

The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape

The report provides detail-oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving the growth of the market and limitations affecting the market growth

The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2022-20230

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global Vaccine market, including the global and regional analysis of the market. The study covers critical information and factual data about the Vaccine market industry, along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. On the basis of the current market scope, the report provides an extensive analysis of how the Vaccine market is expected to fare in the forecast timeline. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to offer an estimation of the outlook of the global state of the Vaccine market industry.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/290

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Insulation market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000101.000082259.html

Thermal Interface Materials Market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000100.000082259.html

nanopharmaceutical market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000099.000082259.html

Glass Fiber Market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000098.000082259.html

Neurostimulator Market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000097.000082259.html

digital biomarkers market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000096.000082259.html

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.