Rehabilitation Robotics Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing incidence of neurological disorders and the growing geriatric population affected by chronic diseases are driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 2.30 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.5%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

According to a recent estimate by Emergen Research, the global Rehabilitation Robotics Market would be worth USD 9.45 billion by 2027. Over the course of the projection period, it is anticipated that the ageing population would increase the incidence of age-related diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, spinal cord injuries, cerebral paralysis, and other conditions. Additionally, initiatives started by hospitals to provide patients with neurorehabilitation are anticipated to further fuel market expansion.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/167

Key Highlights from the Report

• In June 2019, ReWalk Robotics, Ltd., received United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the sale of its ReStore Exo-Suit, the first soft robotic system for stroke treatment across the U.S., which is expected to strengthen its presence in the North America region.

• The therapeutic segment held the largest market share of 51.6% in 2019 in the rehabilitation robotics market due to the continuous growing technological developments in the therapeutic robotics system.

• With the increasing prevalence of stroke and other neurological disorders such as Parkinson's, curative treatment is expected to increase, which is expected to boost the demand for upper extremity rehabilitation.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Rehabilitation Robotics market include:

Myomo Inc., ABILITY Switzerland AG, Bionik, Inc., Hocoma AG, AlterG, Inc., Motek Medical B.V., Reha Technology AG, Cyberdyne Inc., Man&Tel Co., Ltd., and ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Rehabilitation Robotics Market on the basis of type, body part, therapy, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Therapeutic

• Exoskeleton

• Assistive

• Others

Body Part Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Lower Extremity

• Upper Extremity

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Balance

• Gait

• Limb Mobility

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Neurology

• Orthopedics

• Others

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/rehabilitation-robotics-market

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the Rehabilitation Robotics industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of Rehabilitation Robotics?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/167

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Latest Reports: Aerospace 3D Printing Market, Military Robots Market

Trending Reports: Medical Device Security Market, Pectin Market

Rehabilitation Robotics Market Size Worth USD 9.45 Billion by 2027