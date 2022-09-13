Strategies For Global Eyewear Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Eyewear Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Eyewear Market Report by TBRC covers the eyewear market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Eyewear Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the eyewear market size is expected to grow to $156.31 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.90%. The increasing cases of deteriorating eye health are driving the growth of the eyewear market.

The eyewear market consists of sales of eyewear by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to devices and accessories worn on the eyes to protect or improve vision or eyesight. Eyewear is also used as an accessory for fashion or beautification. Spectacles, sunglasses, goggles, and contact lenses are some of the most commonly used eyewear.

Global Eyewear Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the eyewear market. Technological advancements in eyewear such as smart glasses are gaining traction in the market. Smart glass refers to a gadget that places a computer screen/display in front of a person's eyes using appropriate technology to convey data from a background information system. The display can be shown/reflected on the lens of glasses or delivered to the eyes as a separate component. The smart glasses also come with other smart features such as Bluetooth connectivity, open ear speakers, a fitness tracker, and others. These have a modular design and provide functionalities for convenience and ease for users. The key market players are focusing on offering smart glasses to strengthen their market position. For instance, in January 2022, Titan, an Indian luxury product company, introduced its new smart glasses, Titan EyeX. Open-ear speakers, touch controls, and fitness tracking systems are the intriguing features of Titan EyeX smart glasses. The Bluetooth v5.2-enabled wearable is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones. The product also includes an inbuilt fitness tracker and is dust and water-resistant. The smart glasses' open-ear speakers also enable voice navigation and warnings during heavy use.

Global Eyewear Market Segments

The global eyewear market is segmented:

By Product: Contact Lenses, Spectacles, Sunglasses

By Gender: Men, Women, Unisex

By Distribution Channel: Optical Stores, Independent Brand Showrooms, Online Stores, Retail Stores

By Geography: The global eyewear market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Eyewear Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides eyewear market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global eyewear market, eyewear market share, eyewear global market segments and geographies, eyewear global market players, eyewear global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The eyewear global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Eyewear Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Luxottica Group SpA, Essilor International, Zeiss International, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc, Bausch & Lomb Inc, Marchon Eyewear Inc, Fielmann AG, HOYA Corporation, De Rigo SpA, Alcon Vision LLC, GKB Opticals Limited, Titan Company Limited, Lenskart Solutions Private Limited, Ronak Optik Private Limited, Prada SpA, and Rayban Sun Optics India Private Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

