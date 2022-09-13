Breast Pumps Market Size, Share, Price, Demand, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report And Forecast 2022-2027
Global Breast Pumps Market To Be Driven By Increasing Number Of Working Women In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Breast Pumps Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Industry, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global breast pumps market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, technology, application, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/breast-pumps-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 10.6%
The rising awareness about breast pumps is fueling its market growth. The several advantages offered by using breast pumps is increasing its popularity among women. Some of the key advantageous features of breast pumps are convenience, natural milk expression, reduction in pain during feeding, and stimulating milk production. Furthermore, the increasing number of working women is creating more demand for products like breast pumps that allows them to balance their personal and professional life. Thus, working mothers can feed their babies using breast pumps. The easy availability of breast pumps on online platforms is further supporting the market growth.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Breast pumps are the medical device used for drawing milk from a woman’s breast through suction. Breast pumps are not meant to replace the routine feeding activity, rather they give a sense of control to establish a regular feeding schedule rather than feeding on demand.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/breast-pumps-market
Based on product, the market is divided into:
• Open System
• Closed System
Based on the technology, breast pumps are further categorised into:
• Manual
• Battery-Powered
• Electric
The application of breast pump can be:
• Personal
• Hospital Grade
The EMR report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market by dividing it into regions.
For this, the market has been segmented into :
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa.
Market Trends
Market players are increasingly investing in research and development activities for the launch of new products and are also expanding their geographical presence. For instance, in 2021 Elvie, a British femtech company launched its latest smart breast pump that is covered with insurance, exclusively for the USA’s market. In 2021, Philips Avent also launched a new electric breast pump that is equipped with innovative “Natural Motion Technology” and has a compact design. Such new product launches are supporting the growth of the breast pumps market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Bailey Medical Engineering, Ameda, Inc, Medela AG, Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
