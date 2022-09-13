Livestock Monitoring Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 17% Through 2026

Livestock Monitoring Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Livestock Monitoring Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Livestock Monitoring Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the livestock monitoring market size is expected to grow from $2.41 billion in 2021 to $2.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.60%. The global livestock monitoring market is expected to grow to $5.18 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.03%. The increasing focus on early disease detection and real-time monitoring in livestock is expected to significantly drive the growth of the livestock monitoring market.

Want to learn more on the livestock monitoring market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6874&type=smp

The livestock monitoring market consists of sales of livestock monitoring systems by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to keep a check on farm animals remotely. The livestock monitoring system tracks and monitors the activities such as eating, drinking, resting, fertility, temperature, and movement patterns of farm animals such as cattle. This tracking system helps identify any issues faced by the livestock before they escalate and cause harm to them. Various tools and technologies used in livestock monitoring include cameras, microphones, thermometers, accelerometers, IoT, machine learning, deep vision, and others.

Global Livestock Monitoring Market Trends

Technological advancements such as heard management systems are a key trend gaining popularity in the livestock monitoring market. Farmers can keep their cows fresh and healthy by using herd management systems. The herd management system is an advanced system with a single tag that uses software modules to analyze the real-time behavior of livestock. These devices allow farmers to increase milk output while never overworking the cow. It is a less invasive method of keeping track of cows, as it does not require branding or more tagging.

Global Livestock Monitoring Market Segments

The global livestock monitoring market is segmented:

By Livestock Type: Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Equine, Others

By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

By Application: Milk Harvesting Management, Heat Detection Monitoring, Feeding Management, Heat Stress Management, Health Monitoring Management, Sorting and Weighing Management

By Geography: The global livestock monitoring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global livestock monitoring market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/livestock-monitoring-global-market-report

Livestock Monitoring Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides livestock monitoring market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global livestock monitoring market, livestock monitoring global market share, livestock monitoring global market segments and geographies, livestock monitoring global market players, livestock monitoring global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The livestock monitoring global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Livestock Monitoring Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: DeLaval Inc, Afimilk Ltd, Boumatic, Dairymaster, Lely, Fullwood Packo Ltd, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Communications Group Lethbridge, Sensaphone, SUM-IT Computer Systems, SCR Dairy, Fancom BV, Infovet, Nedap NV, Allflex Livestock Intelligence, and Antelliq Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Cattle Feeds Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cattle-feed-global-market-report

Animal And Pet Food Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-and-pet-food-global-market-report

Nutritional Feed Additives Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nutritional-feed-additives-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC