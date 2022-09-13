Global Food Service Equipment Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Food Service Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's Food Service Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Food Service Equipment Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the food service equipment market size is expected to grow from $30.85 billion in 2021 to $31.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.20%. The global food service equipment market is expected to grow to $39.16 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.31%. The growing online food service sector is significantly contributing to the growth of the food service equipment market.

The food service equipment market consists of sales of food service equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to all tools and equipment such as utensils, crockery, and cutlery used to prepare and cook, store, serve, and wash food and beverage products. These come in multiple modes, such as hand-operated, semi-automatic, and fully automatic. These aim to provide the correct quantity of food served at an optimal temperature, ensuring higher end-user productivity levels.

Global Food Service Equipment Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the food service equipment market. The market is witnessing the implementation of advanced technologies such as automation, virtual control systems, sensory systems, robots, fusion technology machinery, and others to enable more efficient operations of food service equipment. Major companies operating in the foodservice equipment market are focused on providing technologically advanced equipment to strengthen their market position.

Global Food Service Equipment Market Segments

By Equipment: Food Preparation Equipment, Drink Preparation Equipment, Heating and Holding Equipment, Cooking Equipment, Refrigerators and Chillers, Baking Equipment, Merchandisers, Ware Washing Equipment, Others

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By End-User: Full Service Restaurant, Quick Service Restaurant, Institutional, Others

By Geography: The global food service equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Food Service Equipment Global Market Report 2022 provides food service equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global food service equipment market, food service equipment global market share, food service equipment global market segments and geographies, food service equipment global market players, food service equipment global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The food service equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors' approaches.

TBRC’s Food Service Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl a Socio Unico, Dover Corporation, Duke Manufacturing, Haier Group, SMEG SpA, The Middleby Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Welbilt Inc, Comstock-Castle Stove Co Inc, Cambro Manufacturing Co Inc, Hoshizaki Electric Co Ltd, Fujimak Corporation, Electrolux Professional, Alto-Shaam Inc, Standex International Corporation, The Vollrath Company LLC, ITW Food Equipment Group, Meiko, Tupperware and Hobart Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.



