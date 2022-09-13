Mammography System Market Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing investments in the field of breast imaging and rising occurrences of breast cancer are among the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 2,081.6 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.3%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Mammography System Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

Due to the increased incidence of breast cancer and the use of mammograms to detect tumours, lesions, and other abnormalities in the breasts, the market for mammography systems is seeing significant demand. With more than 2 million new instances of breast cancer in 2018, breast cancer is the most frequent cancer form among women. In North America, Japan, and Sweden, the breast cancer survival rate is around 80%; in middle-income countries, it is close to 60%; and in low-income countries, it is less than 40%. The demand for mammography systems is therefore being driven by the use of breast imaging to check for and identify cancer cells in the human breast.

The market for mammography systems is expanding quickly due to advancing technology and rising spending in breast imaging diagnosis. The U.S. government granted premarket clearance (PMA) for Hologic's Intelligent 2-D imaging technology and Clarity HD high-resolution 3-D imaging. On the 3Dimensions breast tomosynthesis system, they are available from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration). With these improvements, the breast imaging system offers patients better mammography experiences with low-dose choices, higher resolution 3-D breast pictures for radiologists, and enhanced workflow for techs.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Mammography System market include:

Hologic, Siemens Healthineers, Metaltronica, Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm, Mindray Medical International Limited, Planmed Oy, GE Healthcare, and IMS Sri, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global mammography system market on the basis of product type, usage, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Analog Systems

• Digital Systems

• Breast Tomosynthesis

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Screening

• Diagnosis

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Diagnostic Centers

• Research Institutes

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the Mammography System industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of Mammography System?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

