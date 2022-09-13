Action Cameras Market Size Driven By Rising Popularity Of Social Media Platforms And High Penetration Of Internet

Rising popularity of social media platforms and high penetration of internet are key factors expected to drive global Action Cameras market growth.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global action cameras market size is expected to reach USD XX billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Key factors such as rising technology upgrades, growing adoption of action cameras, and increasing adventure and extreme sports activities are expected to drive global market growth.

An action camera, also called action cam is a compact, handheld, mountable digital camera, designed for capturing and recording action while it is immersed in the action. These cameras use CMOS image sensors and are capable of capturing photos in burst mode, and time-lapse mode and can also record high-definition videos. The camera is usually mounted on the head/helmet, chest of the user, or handlebars of a bike or vehicle and can also be mounted on a tripod or monopod for handheld use. Action cameras are rapidly gaining traction owing to high penetration of internet, rising participation in extreme sports such as base jumping and wingsuit flying, increasing tourism activities, and availability of various types of action cameras with different resolutions and features.

Factors such as rising consumption of consumer electronic devices and smart gadgets, increasing popularity of action cameras in professional activities and outdoor adventures, growing demand for high-quality photographs and videos, and high focus on developing advanced action cameras are expected to drive global market growth.

However, high initial investments and costs of action cameras, long product life cycle, and low adoption of advanced action cameras due to shortage of small components are expected to hamper overall market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Professional Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The professional segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. This can be attributed to high usage of action cameras to shoot video clips and photographs, growing popularity of photographic experience, increasing demand for advanced action cameras for security and surveillance, and rising investments in TV shipments and emergency services.

Outdoor Pursuits Segment To Register Robust Revenue CAGR:

The outdoor pursuits segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR between 2017 and 2028. This can be attributed to factors such as rising number of open-air sporting activities, mountaineering, trekking, skydiving, biking, surfing, and other adventure sports activities, rapid advancements in action cameras, and availability of advanced, rugged cameras suitable for outdoor activities.

North America to Lead In Terms of Revenue:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period owing to rising adoption of action cameras among consumers and professionals, well-developed tourism sector, and rapid advancements in action cameras. In addition, rising number of travel bloggers and adventure sports activities, presence of key players, and increasing investments in research and development activities are expected to drive North America market growth.

Action Cameras Market By Company:

• GoPro

• Garmin

• Sony

• SJCAM

• Panasonic

• RICOH

• iON

• Contour

• Polaroid

• Drift Innovation

• Amkov

• DJI

The global action cameras market is segmented based on type, application, and region:

Action Cameras Market Segment by Type:

• Consumer (Outdoor Pursuits and Evidential Users)

• Professional (TV Shipments, Emergency Services and Security)

Action Cameras Market Segment by Application:

• Outdoor Pursuits

• Evidential Users

• TV Shipments

• Emergency Services

• Security

Action Cameras Market Segment by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Taiwan

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Malaysia

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

