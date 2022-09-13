Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Infant Formula Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Infant Formula Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Infant Formula Ingredients Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the infant formula ingredients market size is expected to grow from $14.92 billion in 2021 to $16.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.35%. The global infant formula ingredients market is expected to reach $22.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.27%. The growing focus on infant care and nutrition is expected to drive the infant formula ingredients market.

The infant formula ingredients global market consists of sales of infant formula ingredients by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the infant formula product based on a cow, any other animal milk, or a combination thereof, which is suitable for infant feeding. This formula sources a replacement for the women's breast milk with the nutrients available in the cow's milk, soymilk, and protein hydrolysates form. The infant formula ingredients are combined with the essential vitamins, minerals, oils & fats, and all other necessary ingredients for the infant.

Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market Trends

Rising demand for organic infant formula is a key trend gaining popularity in the infant formula ingredients market. Organic infant formula is a non-GMO (non-genetically modified) product made from grass-fed cows and has no artificial growth hormones or antibiotics. The popularity of organic infant formula is increasing because of its multiple benefits, such as low or no health complications. There is a segment of health-conscious consumers who prefer organic products over conventional products because of their highly processed methods, artificial ingredients, and effects on babies' hormones and growth. Key players are seizing this trend to offer organic infant formulas and strengthen their market position.

Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market Segments

The global infant formula ingredients market is segmented:

By Ingredients Type: Carbohydrates, Oil and Fats, Protein, Vitamin, Minerals, Prebiotics

By Form: Powder, Liquid, Semi Liquid

By Application: Growing Milk, Standard Infant, Follow On Formula, Specialty Formula

By Geography: The global infant formula ingredients market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Infant Formula Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides infant formula ingredients market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global infant formula ingredients market, infant formula ingredients global market share, infant formula ingredients market segments and geographies, infant formula ingredients global market players, infant formula ingredients global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The infant formula ingredients global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Infant Formula Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Arla Foods amba, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Dupont, Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Carbery Food Ingredients Limited, Glanbia plc, Abbott Laboratories, Danone SA, Meiji Holdings Co Ltd, Nestle, Synutra International Inc, The Kraft Heinz Company and Watson Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

