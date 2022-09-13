Global Aircraft Nacelle And Thrust Reverser Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Aircraft Nacelle And Thrust Reverser Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Aircraft Nacelle And Thrust Reverser Global Market Report 2022

According to 'Aircraft Nacelle And Thrust Reverser Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026' published by The Business Research Company, the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market is expected to reach $3.57 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.73%. The increase in aircraft purchases is expected to contribute to the growth of the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market.

The aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market consist of sales of aircraft nacelle and thrust reversers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the parts of an aircraft used for vital operations. An aircraft nacelle is the covering of an engine, including a generator, low-and high-speed shafts, a gearbox, brake, and control electronics. A thrust reverser is a vital component of many aircraft that enables faster landing deceleration and is a part of the nacelle system that assists the aircraft in slowing down after touchdown by operating against the aircraft's forward motion, helping in reducing brake wear for shorter landing distances.

Global Aircraft Nacelle And Thrust Reverser Market Trends

The strategic partnership is a key trend gaining popularity in the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market. Key players are entering into partnerships to create synergy by leveraging each other's expertise, resources, and technologies as well as expanding their product and market reach. The partnerships are also focused on enhancing aftermarket capabilities and services for aircraft nacelle and thrust reversers, resulting in a better customer experience. For instance, in April 2022, Boeing Global Services Inc., a US-based company offering a comprehensive portfolio of aviation products, solutions, and services, partnered with Spirit AeroSystems Inc., a US-based aerospace company manufacturing aerostructures. The partnership aims to integrate aftermarket resources, enhancing the MRO footprint in support of nacelle and flight control repairs for the global 737 MAX fleet. The deal will provide Boeing with a stronger MRO footprint for nacelle and flight control surface removals, integrating Boeing's largest asset portfolio with Spirit AeroSystems' hands-on repair expertise. In addition, in June 2021, Spirit AeroSystems Inc., a US-based aerospace company manufacturing aerostructures, made an exclusive agreement with a UK-based aero-engine manufacturing company, Rolls-Royce, to develop next-generation slim-line nacelles for Rolls-Royce’s newest engine, the Pearl 10X. The slim-line nacelles enhance laminar flow to improve aircraft performance and acoustic impedance.

Global Aircraft Nacelle And Thrust Reverser Market Segments

By Type: Aluminum Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Composites, Nickel Chromium, Stainless Steel

By Engine Type: Turbofan, Turboprop, Turbojet, Piston

By Application: OEMs, Maintenance and Repairs and Operations (MRO)

By Geography: The global aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Aircraft Nacelle And Thrust Reverser Global Market Report 2022 provides aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market, aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market share, aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser global market segments and geographies, aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market players, aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

Key Market Players: Bombardier Inc, GKN Aerospace, Leonardo SpA, NORDAM Group Inc, Safran, Spirit Aerosystems Inc, Triumph Group Inc, United Technologies Corporation, Woodward Inc, FACC AG, Raytheon Technologies, and The Aviation Industry Corporation of China.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

