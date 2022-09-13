Global Healthcare Logistics Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Healthcare Logistics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Healthcare Logistics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Healthcare Logistics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the healthcare logistics market size is expected to grow to $107.89 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.66%. Growing global pharmaceutical sales are expected to propel the growth of the healthcare logistics market.

The healthcare logistics market consists of sales of healthcare logistics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the logistics service of surgical, medical, and pharmaceutical supplies. The purpose of healthcare logistics is to maximize the use of technical and material resources available to health systems to improve the efficiency, quality, and traceability of health operations.

Global Healthcare Logistics Market Trends

Advancement in technology is a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare logistics market. Major companies operating in the healthcare logistics market are focused on providing technologically advanced logistics solutions to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation logistics solutions technologies into their services, such as automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI and ML), blockchain, transportation management systems, and others, to increase supply chain productivity, reduce costs, and avoid errors. For instance, in April 2021, a France-based CEVA Logistics company launched the FORPATIENTS healthcare logistics sub-brand. This new temperature-sensitive solution offers complete logistics solutions to healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in temperature-controlled facilities worldwide. The CEVA will provide visibility and tracking solutions for real-time decisions through embedded location and temperature IoT devices.

Global Healthcare Logistics Market Segments

The global healthcare logistics market is segmented:

By Service: Transportation, Warehousing

By Product: Pharmaceutical Products, Medical Devices, Medical Equipment

By Type: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

By End-Users Outlook: Pharmacies, Healthcare Facilities, Research and Diagnostic Laboratories

By Geography: The global healthcare logistics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Healthcare Logistics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides healthcare logistics global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global healthcare logistics market, healthcare logistics global market share, healthcare logistics global market segments and geographies, healthcare logistics global market players, healthcare logistics global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The healthcare logistics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Healthcare Logistics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp, CEVA Logistics AG, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc, Owens & Minor, Lufthansa Cargo, Alloga, PHEONIX Group, C.H. Robinson, DSV, and Farmasoft.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

