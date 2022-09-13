Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 29% Through 2026

Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the AI in marketing market size is expected to grow from $13.51 billion in 2021 to $17.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.25%. The global artificial intelligence in marketing market is expected to grow to $48.91 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.38%. The increasing adoption of virtual assistants is expected to drive the artificial intelligence in marketing market.

The artificial intelligence in marketing market consists of the sale of artificial intelligence solutions in marketing by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to obtaining and evaluating consumer data for making marketing decisions on behalf of an algorithm or machine learning engine. Artificial intelligence (AI) marketing helps in making automated judgments that are based on data gathering, analysis, and further observations of the data from the audience or economic patterns that may influence marketing efforts. While AI systems learn how to engage with consumers based on data and customer profiles effectively, they also give them personalized messages at the perfect moment without marketing staff intervention, guaranteeing optimal productivity.

Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Trends

The increasing adoption of virtual assistants is expected to drive the artificial intelligence in marketing market.

Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Segments

By Technology: Machine Learning, Context-Aware Computing, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision

By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

By Deployment Type: Cloud, On Premises

By Application: Social Media Advertising, Search Advertising, Dynamic Pricing, Virtual Assistant, Content Curation, Sales and Marketing Automation, Analytics Platform, Others

By Geography: The global AI in marketing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides AI in marketing market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global AI in marketing market, AI in marketing global market share, AI in marketing global market segments and geographies, AI in marketing global market players, AI in marketing global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The AI in marketing market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: IBM, Salesforce, Amazon, Facebook, Oracle, Microsoft, NVIDIA, GumGum, Heuritech, Alphabet, Baidu, NetBase, Appier, QuantCast, and Dstillery.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

