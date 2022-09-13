Smart Government Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 19% Through 2026

Smart Government Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Smart Government Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Smart Government Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart government market size is expected to grow to $58.08 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.27%. The increased investment in smart government technologies will propel the growth of the smart government market.

Want to learn more on the smart government market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6916&type=smp

The smart government market consists of sales of smart government solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the use of intelligently networked information and communication technology (ICT) solutions used to manage business activities connected to government and administration. Interconnected devices and cyber-physical systems are used by intelligently networked governance and administration to accomplish public tasks efficiently and effectively.

Global Smart Government Market Trends

Technological advancement is a new trend gaining popularity in the smart government market. Technological advancements such as the Internet of Things (IoT) are increasingly incorporated into new systems and cloud solutions to make government activities more efficient. The widespread use of IoT technology has strengthened government-citizen interaction, providing a strong case for public benefit generation. IoT is used in smart city operations to build and provide interconnected solutions for a community's well-being. In February 2022, Rogers Business, a Canadian-based technology and media firm, developed a suite of internet of things (IoT) smart cities and smart building solutions to fulfill the rising infrastructure demands of governments and organizations. The Rogers Business Smart Cities and Smart Buildings businesses will collaborate with various vendors to develop solutions ranging from water leak detection sensors to AI-powered traffic signal capabilities.

Global Smart Government Market Segments

The global smart government market is segmented:

By Type: Open Data Platform, Analytics, Government Resource Planning System, Security, Remote Monitoring, Network Management

By Deployment: On Premise, Cloud

By Component: Solution, Services

By Geography: The global smart government market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global smart government market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-government-global-market-report

Smart Government Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart government global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the smart government global market, smart government global market share, smart government global market segments and geographies, smart government global market players, smart government market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The smart government market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Smart Government Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ABB Ltd, Amazon Web Services Inc, Avaya Inc, Capgemini, Cisco Systems Inc, Entrust Datacard Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Imex Systems Inc, Nokia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Hughes Identification Devices (HID) Global Corporation, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, OpenGov, and UTI Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Risk Analytics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/risk-analytics-global-market-report

Environment Management, Compliance And Due Diligence Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/environment-management-compliance-and-due-diligence-global-market-report

Data Protection As A Service (DPaaS) Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-protection-as-a-service-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model