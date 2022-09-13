Mexico Car Rental Market – Industry Analysis, Global Trends, Market Size, Share, & Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2028

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study ""Mexico Car Rental Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

A car rental service is a business that rents cars for a short period, usually ranging from several days to a week or more. Car rental services mostly serve individuals who need a temporary car, such as, people who don't own their vehicle, who are on vacation, or business owners who need a temporary car for a special occasion. A variety of car rental services are available worldwide. The customer can rent a car on an hourly, daily, or monthly basis as per the rental agreement. It is largely practiced at tourist places, where travelers come to visit the city or country. With an increase in air traffic and growing trend of online car booking, car rentals are the preferred options for travel, as it is the most faster and economical modes of transportation.

According to our (Coherent market insights) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, Economy car segment was valued at US$ 378.4 Million in Mexico car rental market in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.6% between 2019 and 2027.

The report gives a fundamental overview of the sector, comprehensive with definitions and classifications. The Mexico Car Rental market analysis is offered for the global markets and includes analysis of competition landscape, development trends, and major regions.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3177

In addition to discussing development policies and plans, manufacturing procedures and cost structures are also analyzed. Additionally, this report includes data on supply and demand, import/export consumption, cost, price, income, and gross margins.

The research focuses on the world's largest, most influential market players and provides details on them, including company profiles, product specifications, prices, costs, and contacts.

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ Hertz Corporation

◘ Sixt SE

◘ Avis Budget Group Inc.

◘ Alamo

◘ National Car Rental

◘ Europcar Group S.A.

◘ MEX Rent a Car

◘ Budget Rent A Car System Inc.

◘ Fox Rent A Car

◘ Thrifty Car Rental Inc.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/3177

Key Market Drivers:

Rise in trend of on-demand transportation services is expected to propel growth of the Mexico car rental market during the forecast period. For instance, New Mexico Rental Car officially opened its doors on July 19, 2021. The company offers new and nearly new SUVs and cars for daily, weekly, and/or long-term rental. The company is targeting services to customers in the Albuquerque metro area and surrounding Middle Rio Grande Valley.

Furthermore, increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) or favorable government initiatives for electrification is expected to augment growth of the Mexico car rental market. For instance, in February 2022, Grupo Guepardo, which represents Budget Rent-A-Car in Mexico, signed a commercial alliance with JAC, a Chinese automaker. Under the alliance, Grupo Guepardo will provide a fleet of City Cars for Budget, full-electric versions of its JAC E10X. It will be the first company in Mexico with a fleet of full-electric vehicles.

Detailed Segmentation:

Mexico Car Rental Market, By Car Type:

◘ Economy Car

◘ Compact Car

◘ Intermediate Car

◘ Premium Car

◘ Luxury Car

◘ Sports Utility Vehicle

◘ Others (includes people carrier, pick-up trucks etc.)

Mexico Car Rental Market, By Booking type:

◘ Offline Access

◘ Mobile Application

◘ Other Internet Access

Market segment by Region/Country including:

◘ North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

◘ Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

◘ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

◘ South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

◘ Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a severe impact on the growth of the Mexico car rental market. With reduced global air traffic, the demand for rental cars has slowed down, as there were travel restrictions across the world to contain the spread of the virus. This steep fall in travelers hugely impacted the rental car business.

Key Takeaways:

The Mexico car rental market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period due to increase in air traffic and growing trend of online car booking. For instance, in October 2021, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. placed an order for around 100,000 Tesla’s in the first step of an ambitious plan to electrify its rental-car fleet. According to the company, customers will have access to Tesla’s network of superchargers, and Hertz is also building its own charging infrastructure.

Buy Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3177

Table of Contents with Major Points:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Basic Information of Mexico Car Rental

1.1.1 Definition of Mexico Car Rental

1.1.2 Classifications of Mexico Car Rental

1.1.3 Applications of Mexico Car Rental

1.1.4 Characteristics of Mexico Car Rental

1.2 Development Overview of Mexico Car Rental

1.3 Enter Barriers Analysis of Mexico Car Rental

2 Mexico Car Rental International and China Market Analysis

2.1 Mexico Car Rental Industry International Market Analysis

2.1.1 Mexico Car Rental International Market Development History

2.1.2 Mexico Car Rental Competitive Landscape Analysis

2.1.3 Mexico Car Rental International Main Countries Development Status

2.1.4 Mexico Car Rental International Market Development Trend

2.2 Mexico Car Rental Industry China Market Analysis

2.2.1 Mexico Car Rental China Market Development History

2.2.2 Mexico Car Rental Competitive Landscape Analysis

2.2.3 Mexico Car Rental China Main Regions Development Status

2.2.4 Mexico Car Rental China Market Development Trend

2.3 Mexico Car Rental International and China Market Comparison Analysis

3 Environment Analysis of Mexico Car Rental

3.1 International Economy Analysis

3.2 China Economy Analysis

3.3 Policy Analysis of Mexico Car Rental

3.4 News Analysis of Mexico Car Rental

4 Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

4.1 Global Revenue of Mexico Car Rental by Classifications 2022-2030

4.2 Global Revenue Growth Rate of Mexico Car Rental by Classifications 2022-2030

4.3 Mexico Car Rental Revenue by Classifications

5 Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

5.1 Global Revenue of Mexico Car Rental by Regions 2022-2030

5.2 2022-2030 USA Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Mexico Car Rental

5.3 2022-2030 Europe Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Mexico Car Rental

5.4 2022-2030 Japan Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Mexico Car Rental

5.5 2022-2030 China Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Mexico Car Rental

6 Analysis of Mexico Car Rental Revenue Market Status 2022-2030

6.1 Revenue of Mexico Car Rental 2022-2030

6.2 Revenue Market Share Analysis of Mexico Car Rental 2022-2030

6.3 Revenue Overview of Mexico Car Rental 2022-2030

6.4 Gross Margin of Mexico Car Rental 2022-2030

7. Company Profiles

7.1 key player 1

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 key player 2

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 key player 3

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 key player 4

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 key player 5

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

....

8 Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

9 Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Mexico Car Rental

10 Development Trend of Mexico Car Rental Industry 2016-2021

11 Industry Chain Suppliers of Mexico Car Rental with Contact Information

12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Mexico Car Rental

13 Conclusion of the Global Mexico Car Rental Industry 2015 Market Research Report

....