AIOps Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 27% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s AIOps Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘AIOps Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the AIOps market size is expected to grow to $15.10 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.95%. Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence is driving the AIOps market. Artificial intelligence (AI) is a replication of human intelligence that is programmed to think and act like a human.

The AlOps market consists of sales of the AIOps platform and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to the use of natural language processing and machine learning models to help simplify and automate operational processes. Large enterprises' systems, services, and applications generate massive amounts of log and performance data. This data is used by AIOps to monitor assets and get visibility into dependencies within and outside IT systems. AIOps is beneficial in time and cost savings, increases IT capabilities, and accelerates digital transformation.

Global AIOps Market Trends

Strategic partnership is a key trend gaining popularity in the AIOps market. The companies operating in the AIOps sector are focusing on a strategic partnership to expand their new product development activities and penetrate into new markets. In July 2020, Avantra, a UK-based AIOps platform for SAP Operations, entered into a partnership with Google Cloud. Through this partnership, the organizations will automate their IT processes, resulting in a better business experience and a faster migration of SAP workloads to the cloud. Google Cloud is a platform that enables the creation, launching, and scaling of apps, websites, and services on Google's infrastructure.

Global AIOps Market Segments

By Component: Platform, Services

By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprise

By Deployment Mode: On Premise, Cloud

By Application: Real-Time Analytics, Infrastructure Management, Network and Security Management, Application Performance Management, Others

By End-Use: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Manufacturing, Media and entertainment, Others

By Geography: The global AIOps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s AIOps Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BMC Software Inc, IBM Corporation, Moogsoft Inc, Splunk Inc, Appdynamics LLC (Cisco Systems Inc), Dynatrace LLC, CA Technologies, VMware, Micro Focus, HCL Technologies, Dell Inc, Bigpanda Inc, Broadcom Inc, Elasticsearch BV, New Relic Inc, and Loom Systems Ltd (Service Now Inc).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

