Personal Cloud Market Growth Dynamics, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies of Top Key Players & Revenue Forecast 2028

Personal Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The goal of the Personal Cloud Market report is to provide a low-cost insight of the industry that has been researched utilizing both primary and secondary sources. This Personal Cloud Market report's primary objective is to provide a broad analysis and strategic analysis of the parent industry. The research comprehensively analyzes each segment as well as any associated sub-segments that are present in the market. By analyzing the market's growth, share, volume, and expected industry trends, the research provides a complete understanding of the industry parameters and, as a result, the multiple price variations for the projected year.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄

Personal cloud storage offers a wide range of benefits to its users, such as fast connectivity, an external backup, and/or external data storage. Users can even choose the capacity of the storage devices on which they want to store their data. There are various types of personal clouds, including online clouds, NAS devices, and server devices. Some of the most common types of personal clouds include home-made clouds and server devices. Network-attached storage (NAS) devices are small computers connected to a network that provide file-based data storage services. They are not designed to be general-purpose servers, and are not intended to host applications. Another type of cloud NAS is a remote storage system that lets users store and access files on many different devices.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲

Major companies contributing to the global personal cloud market include:

Apple, Amazon, Seagate, Microsoft, Box, Dropbox, Google, Engyte, Buffalo Technology, Tonido, Western Digital, and Sugarsync.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀

Growing demand for supplementary storage solutions among consumer electronic devices to store professional and personal data is expected to augment the growth of the personal cloud market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, wider adoption among product-based companies to improve accessibility of user data is expected to further cushion the growth of the personal cloud market over the forecast period.

𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲:

Each of the geographies in the Personal Cloud Market study has its own analysis. Major regions create a large portion of the market's income, which is identified by the researchers' in-depth geographical analysis, along with the countries that dominate them. The following regions are covered in the Personal Cloud Market market research study:

North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of APAC), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Nigeria, UAE and Rest of MEA)

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁

Chapter 1 Industry Overview 1.1 Definition 1.2 Assumptions 1.3 Research Scope 1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 1.5 Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2028 1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Personal Cloud Market Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Personal Cloud Market Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries 2.1 Market (Volume and Value) by Type 2.2 Market (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis 3.1 Global Production Market Analysis 3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Personal Cloud Market Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)

Chapter 5 North America Industry Market Analysis

Chapter 6 East Asia Personal Cloud Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Industry Market Analysis

Chapter 8 South Asia Personal Cloud Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Middle East Personal Cloud Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Africa Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Oceania Market Analysis

Chapter 13 South America Personal Cloud Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Personal Cloud Market Business

Chapter 15 Personal Cloud Market Forecast (2022-2028)

Chapter 16 Conclusions

Continued....

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀

📌 The personal cloud market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased adoption among end-users and growing

collaborative deals among major participants. For instance, in March 2022, WISeKey International Holding Ltd., a major cybersecurity provider, launched

the WISeID, a cybersecurity platform aimed to prevent malware attack on digital assets and protect the digital transactions.

📌 Considering the territorial landscape, the global personal cloud market in the North American region is projected to accelerate at a scalable rate on the

heels of the increasing volume of virtual business agreements and the rising popularity of ‘smart contracts’.

📌 Regarding the same, Asia Pacific is another region of interest for the global personal cloud market on account of its robust start-up ecosystem combined

with M&A strategies.

𝗦𝘂𝗺𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗗𝗲𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗹𝗲

The inception of the COVID-19 virus has positively influenced the prospects for the global personal cloud market. Heightened awareness among users over data security and its secure storage as a result of increasing occurrences of data theft has increased the demand for personal cloud solutions. The advent of new personal cloud platforms has opened new entryways for market participants.

