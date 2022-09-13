Global Prosthetics & Orthotics Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Prosthetics & Orthotics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Prosthetics & Orthotics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Prosthetics & Orthotics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the prosthetics & orthotics market size is expected to grow to $9.33 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.09%. The increasing sports injuries and road accident cases significantly drive the prosthetics and orthotics market.

Want to learn more on the prosthetics & orthotics market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6915&type=smp

The prosthetics & orthotics market consists of the sales of prosthetics and orthotics products by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to artificial prosthetics and orthotics medical devices used to support deformed parts of the human body. The purpose of prosthetics & orthotics devices is to fit comfortably and allow people with limb amputations or physical impairments of their limbs or spine to achieve functional ability.

Global Prosthetics & Orthotics Market Trends

Technological advancement is a new trend gaining popularity in the prosthetics and orthotics market. Major companies operating in the prosthetics and orthotics market are focused on providing technologically advanced products to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation technologies into their products and related services, such as automation, artificial intelligence (AI), microprocessors, neuromuscular signal technology, sensory control, and others, to provide smoother, more natural motions and functions. For instance, in June 2019, Össur, an orthopaedic device company, launched the next-generation Proprio Foot intelligent prosthesis that uses artificial intelligence to detect and respond to changes in users' walking styles and terrain. The newly upgraded microprocessor ankle is faster than the previous model, allowing users to walk naturally and comfortably on various terrains such as stairs and ramps.

Global Prosthetics & Orthotics Market Segments

The global prosthetics & orthotics market is segmented:

By Type: Prosthetics, Orthotics

By Category: Upper limb, Lower limb, Spinal

By Technology: Conventional, Electric-Powered, Hybrid Orthopedic Prosthetics

By Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Others

By Geography: The global prosthetics & orthotics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global prosthetics & orthotics market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/prosthetics-and-orthotics-global-market-report

Prosthetics & Orthotics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides prosthetics & orthotics global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the prosthetics & orthotics global market, prosthetics & orthotics market share, prosthetics & orthotics market segments and geographies, prosthetics & orthotics market players, prosthetics & orthotics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The prosthetics & orthotics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Prosthetics & Orthotics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Fillauer LLC, Bauerfeind AG, Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Blatchford Limited, WillowWood Global LLC, The Ohio Willow Wood Company, Steeper Group, Johnson and Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Howard Orthopedics Inc, Shapeways Inc, Hanger Inc, and Coloplast.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

3D Orthpedics/Prosthetics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-orthpedics-prosthetics-global-market-report

Medical Plastics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-plastics-global-market-report

3D Printed Prosthetics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-printed-prosthetics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model