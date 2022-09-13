Global Prosthetics & Orthotics Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031
The Business Research Company’s Prosthetics & Orthotics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Prosthetics & Orthotics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the prosthetics & orthotics market size is expected to grow to $9.33 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.09%. The increasing sports injuries and road accident cases significantly drive the prosthetics and orthotics market.
The prosthetics & orthotics market consists of the sales of prosthetics and orthotics products by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to artificial prosthetics and orthotics medical devices used to support deformed parts of the human body. The purpose of prosthetics & orthotics devices is to fit comfortably and allow people with limb amputations or physical impairments of their limbs or spine to achieve functional ability.
Global Prosthetics & Orthotics Market Trends
Technological advancement is a new trend gaining popularity in the prosthetics and orthotics market. Major companies operating in the prosthetics and orthotics market are focused on providing technologically advanced products to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation technologies into their products and related services, such as automation, artificial intelligence (AI), microprocessors, neuromuscular signal technology, sensory control, and others, to provide smoother, more natural motions and functions. For instance, in June 2019, Össur, an orthopaedic device company, launched the next-generation Proprio Foot intelligent prosthesis that uses artificial intelligence to detect and respond to changes in users' walking styles and terrain. The newly upgraded microprocessor ankle is faster than the previous model, allowing users to walk naturally and comfortably on various terrains such as stairs and ramps.
Global Prosthetics & Orthotics Market Segments
The global prosthetics & orthotics market is segmented:
By Type: Prosthetics, Orthotics
By Category: Upper limb, Lower limb, Spinal
By Technology: Conventional, Electric-Powered, Hybrid Orthopedic Prosthetics
By Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Others
By Geography: The global prosthetics & orthotics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.
Prosthetics & Orthotics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides prosthetics & orthotics global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the prosthetics & orthotics global market, prosthetics & orthotics market share, prosthetics & orthotics market segments and geographies, prosthetics & orthotics market players, prosthetics & orthotics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The prosthetics & orthotics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.
TBRC’s Prosthetics & Orthotics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:
Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies
Key Market Players: Fillauer LLC, Bauerfeind AG, Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Blatchford Limited, WillowWood Global LLC, The Ohio Willow Wood Company, Steeper Group, Johnson and Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Howard Orthopedics Inc, Shapeways Inc, Hanger Inc, and Coloplast.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
And so much more.
