Parking Management Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Parking Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Parking Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the parking management market size is expected to grow to $5.10 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.12%. The increasing demand for optimal parking space utilization across the globe is driving the growth of the parking management market.

The parking management market consists of sales of parking management by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to solutions and service systems focused on managing and using parking sources effectively and efficiently. The system provides information about vacant parking spaces in the area and helps reduce traffic congestion caused by illegal parking. A parking management system provides simple parking tactics to the authorities to meet the requirements of controlled parking and aids in the reduction of long-waiting time and costs through advanced technologies.

Global Parking Management Market Trends

The growing automation of services is a key trend that is gaining popularity in the parking management market. Automated services help to solve parking-space conundrums while reducing the land use for parking and maximizing space usage efficiency without a human intervention system navigating the parking space and parking the vehicle. For instance, in June 2020, TATA ELXSI, an Indian-based provider of design and technology services across automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare, and transportation, developed two smart auto-parking solutions named Park By Memory and Parking Slot Detection, which help drivers save time and make hassle-free parking with the help of machine learning, automation, and data collection.

Global Parking Management Market Segments

The global parking management market is segmented:

By Solution Outlook: Access Control, Security & Surveillance, Revenue Management, Parking Reservation Management, Valet Parking Management, Other

By Parking Site: On Street, Off Street

By Application: Transport Transit, Commercial, Government

By Geography: The global parking management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Parking Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides parking management global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the parking management global market, parking management global market share, parking management market segments and geographies, parking management market players, parking management global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The parking management market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Parking Management Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amano Corporation, FlashParking, Inrix Inc, ParkMobile LLC, Passport Labs Inc, Q-Free ASA, Siemens AG, Streetline Inc, T2 Systems Inc, Tiba Parking LLC, IBM Corporation, APCOA Parking Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, IPS Group Inc, Smart Parking Ltd, SKIDATA AG, and Cleverciti Systems GmbH.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

