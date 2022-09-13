Global Motorcycle Racing Apparel Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Motorcycle Racing Apparel Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Motorcycle Racing Apparel Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Motorcycle Racing Apparel Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the motorcycle racing apparel market size is expected to grow from $1.78 billion in 2021 to $1.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.90%. The global motorcycle racing apparel market is expected to reach $2.30 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.60%. The increasing number of accidents is driving the growth of the motorcycle racing apparel market.

The motorcycle racing apparel market consists of sales of motorcycle racing apparel by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to specialized clothing and equipment worn by motorcyclists during a ride. It provides the rider with comfort and safety against serious injury by providing abrasion resistance and reinforcing armor at crucial contact points. It includes a protective shield, pants, jackets, boots, gloves, helmets, airbags, goggles, and accessories to safeguard riders on extended rides with a little riding gear support.

Global Motorcycle Racing Apparel Market Trends

The increasing number of accidents is expected to drive the growth of the motorcycle racing apparel market. The number of accidents is increasing mainly due to speeding/reckless driving, followed by other reasons such as the absence of safe procedures, open violation of the traffic rules by the drivers, poor road lighting, increasing encroachment, and others. Motorcycles are more prone to accidents as motorcyclists and their passengers are more exposed to weather and road risks than drivers in enclosed automobiles. This rise in the number of accidents will create a huge demand for motorcycle racing apparel and accessories that act as a protective shield to ensure the safety of riders and provide comfort during the ride.

Global Motorcycle Racing Apparel Market Segments

By Type: Clothing, Footwear, Protection Gear

By Application: Competitive Race, Recreation

By Geography: The global motorcycle racing apparel market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Motorcycle Racing Apparel Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides motorcycle racing apparel global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global motorcycle racing apparel global market, motorcycle racing apparel global market share, motorcycle racing apparel market segments and geographies, motorcycle racing apparel global market players, motorcycle racing apparel global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Motorcycle Racing Apparel Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Alpinestars SpA, Dainese SpA, Fox Head Inc, Scott Sports SA, ThorMX, FirstGear, Gerbing Heated, ICON Motosports, Klim, REV'IT!, SIDI, RST, Furygan, Vardenchi, and Tucano Urbano.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

