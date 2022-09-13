The Giving Week Inspires People to Give More In Their Own Way

The Giving Week Five Life Coaches Offering Five Courses For Five Days To Fundraise For Five Charities Life Coach University

It’s super cool that the editors of 007 and Star Wars Rouge One signed up for The Giving Week.” — Dien Xuan Luu, Founder of Life Coach University

LONDON, ENGLAND, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Giving Week (Sept 19-22) is organized by Life Coach University, where five life coaches are offering five courses for five days to fundraise for five charities. 50% of the proceeds will go to the following five charities: Samui Special Needs Foundation, High Fives Foundation, La Frontera Arizona Suicide Prevention Center, Alzheimer’s Association, and Southeastern Vermont Community Action. The five life coaches involved in The Giving Week are Jackson Tan, Norma Frahn, Heather Flake, Lani Kim and Liz Cresci.

People from all over the world are signing up to take part in The Giving Week. Among them is a group of highly acclaimed members of the British Films Editors (BFE):

Rene Edwards, Chair of the British Film Editors

John Grove, Editor of James Bond 007

Colin Goudie, Editor of Star Wars Rouge One

Lindsey Dillon-Massey, Governor for well being for the BFE Drama Editor

Nigel Honey, edited films for Aberdeen, Cannes, Raindance, Edinburgh International and BAFTA Film Festivals.

In addition, there are companies who have signed up for all five courses and are making it available for their staff. Bells Academic Group Singapore, C-World Limited, and Osprey Networks PTE LTD. Lawrence Chia from C-World Limited says “I believe the course will help anyone since they cover all areas of personal wellness as well as handling family matters.” Janice Ng from Osprey Networks PTE LTD says “The courses seem interesting . And I think it is a good way to give back and at the same time help staff to gain more knowledge outside work.”

The Giving Week has also attracted many creative artists and musicians to give in their own way. 8 year old Ibni Rocks who plays the drums, piano, handpan and other instruments, along with The Jam Collective will be giving separate live performances to collectively raise funds for Grassfly Foundation based in Zambia. PK, a light language musician, shares her art of Wolambe Codes and together with Ibni Rocks will perform at Love Jam Festival for everyone attending.

Life Coach University is on a mission to coach millions more. For more information please go to https://lifecoachuniversity.com

The Giving Week Courses

Having Fun with Emotional Tai Chi with Jackson Tan, Entrepreneur, Wellness Advocate, and Coach is raising funds for Samui Special Needs Foundation in Thailand.

Weight Loss Your Way: Getting Started 5-Day Challenge with Norma Frahn, Life and Health Coach for Weight Loss is raising funds for High Fives Foundation, an organization that helps the victims of spinal cord injuries continue to live full and enriched lives by participating in the sport they love, motorsports.

Marriage Mindset with Heather Flake, Certified Life and Marriage Coach is raising funds for La Frontera Arizona Suicide Prevention Center, which offers comprehensive crisis and community behavioral health services to children, adults and families.

More Than Mom Jeans with Lani Kim, Life Coach for Moms and is raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association, an organization which helps fund research seeking a cure for Alzheimer’s.

Stepping Stones to Success with Liz Cresci, Strategic Growth Coach is raising funds for Southeastern Vermont Community Action Organization, which helps alleviate the root cause of poverty in southeastern Vermont and helps the community with immediate needs and achieve financial independence in the long-term.