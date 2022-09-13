Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increased advancements in NGS platforms, a decrease in the price of sequencing, and improving reimbursement scenario are driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 3,110.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.3%, Market Trends ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

One of the key aspects driving the growth of the NGS sample preparation industry is the numerous benefits of high-performance sequencing over genetics-related technologies like microarray and sanger-seq. Additionally, it is predicted that the availability of sample methods with less DNA input will lower total costs, increasing the usage of next-generation sequencing in a variety of academic and medical settings.

The market for next-generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation is anticipated to develop at the quickest pace of 9.5%, according to workflow, throughout the forecast period. Amplification of library clones facilitates the production of many copies of the target interest areas. Clonal amplification automation makes it possible to prepare numerous libraries and sequencing templates simultaneously, reducing the amount of time needed to prepare the sample.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market include:

Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI; Biomatters Ltd., Congenica Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, DNASTAR, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genomatix GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Foundation Medicine, among others, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market on the basis of workflow, application, end-users, and region:

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• NGS Library Preparation Kit

• Semi-Automated Library Preparation

• Automated Library Preparation

• Colonial Amplification

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Oncology

• Clinical Investigation

• Reproductive Health

• HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

• Metagenomics, Epidemiology, & Drug Development

• Agrigenomics & Forensics

• Consumer Genomics

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Academic Research

• Clinical Research

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Pharma & Biotech Entities

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

