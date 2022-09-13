Webcams Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis and Upcoming Trends 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Webcams Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global webcams market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.36% during 2022-2027. A webcam, or a web camera, refers to a video feeding device attached to a laptop, desktop computer or is in-built with other hardware machines. It is mainly used for capturing high-definition images and videos and can be linked through the universal serial bus (USB) or wireless networks. The webcam consists of an image sensor, lens, and microphone to receive and record the tape and sound. It is also used for streaming content in real-time over the internet and for video conferencing across locations. Compared to conventionally used video cameras, webcams are more cost-effective, durable, compact, lightweight, and user-friendly. As a result, these video feeding devices are extensively utilized for online tutorials, augmented reality (AR), telehealth, security, and photography applications.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Webcams Market Trends:

The emerging trend of virtual meetings and videoconferencing across countries and the expanding information technology (IT) industry are primarily driving the webcams market. Besides this, the escalating product need in government and private organizations for perimeter surveillance is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the elevating requirement for webcams in various sectors, such as manufacturing, retail, construction, automotive, BFSI, transportation, etc., for real-time monitoring, visual marketing, live events, and entertainment is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the integration of the product in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with image sensors and cloud compatibility is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the launch of innovative variants with enhanced resolution and storage capacities is expected to bolster the webcams market in the coming years.

Webcams Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the webcams market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• 10moons Technology Development Co., Ltd.

• Canon Inc.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• D-Link Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Lenovo Group Limited

• Logitech Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Nexia International Limited

• Razer Inc.

• Sony Group Corporation

• Xiaomi Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global webcams market based on webcam type, technology, distribution channel, end-use and region.

Breakup by Webcam Type:

• External Webcams:

• Wired

• Wireless

• Embedded Webcams

Breakup by Technology:

• Analog

• Digital

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline Stores

• Online Stores

Breakup by End-Use:

• Security and Surveillance

• Entertainment

• Videoconference

• Live Events

• Visual Marketing

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

