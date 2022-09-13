Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Services Market – Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2028

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Wind turbine blade inspection is a service that involves the first analysis of wind turbine blade condition, incorporating life expectancy, vibration, wear resistance, and possible downsize. It is used to identify any deterioration of the blades due to various reasons. To get the best results in such inspection, the service providers must be certified by National Wind Technology Association (NWTA). In addition to this, the inspector also checks the level of efficiency and performance levels.

According to our (Coherent market insights) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, The Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Services Market was valued at US$ 16.6 billion in 2017, and is expected to increase to US$ 38.7 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period (2018–2025)

The report gives a fundamental overview of the sector, comprehensive with definitions and classifications. The Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Services market analysis is offered for the global markets and includes analysis of competition landscape, development trends, and major regions.

In addition to discussing development policies and plans, manufacturing procedures and cost structures are also analyzed. Additionally, this report includes data on supply and demand, import/export consumption, cost, price, income, and gross margins.

The research focuses on the world's largest, most influential market players and provides details on them, including company profiles, product specifications, prices, costs, and contacts.

The report's 130 Pages provide important facts about the industry's state and are a great resource for businesses and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ Intertek Group Plc

◘ SGS SA

◘ Cenergy International Services L.L.C.

◘ UL International Gmbh

◘ Mistras Group

◘ James Fisher and Sons plc

◘ Global Wind Service

◘ Force Technology

◘ Vestas

◘ Siemens Wind Power GmbH & Co.KG

Key Market Drivers:

The growing installation of wind turbines is driving growth of the wind turbine blade inspection services market. According to the Center for Sustainable Systems, more than 59,900 utility-scale wind turbines are installed in the U.S., with a cumulative capacity of 107.4 GW. U.S. wind capacity increased by 166% between 2010 and 2020, a 10% average annual increase.

The rising popularity of inspection services for extending the life span of the existing wind turbine is augmenting growth of the market. This service helps to protect the structure from harsh weather conditions and extend the life of the wind turbine. The market is also expected to gain growth on the account of growing demand for renewable sources of energy around the globe.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Services Market, By Location:

◘ Onshore

◘ Offshore

Global Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Services Market, By Services:

◘ Quality assurance & quality control

◘ Nondestructive examination (NDE)

◘ Condition assessment/inspection

◘ Process safety management

◘ Welding & corrosion engineering

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Key Takeaways:

◘ The wind turbine blade inspection services market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period, due to the growing demand for renewable sources of energy. According to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, renewables made up 17.1 percent of electricity generation in 2018, with hydro, wind, and biomass making up the majority. That’s expected to rise to 24 percent by 2030.

◘ North America is expected to witness significant growth on the account of high demand for electricity from wind energy in the region. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, total annual U.S. electricity generation from wind energy increased from about 6 billion kilowatthours (kWh) in 2000 to about 338 billion kWh in 2020. In 2020, wind turbines were the source of about 8.4% of total U.S. utility-scale electricity generation.

