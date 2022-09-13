Adhesives and Sealants Market Estimated to Reach US$ 81.1 Billion Globally By 2027 | CAGR of 5.4%

Adhesives and Sealants Market

The global adhesives and sealants market reached a value of US$ 59.7 Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-27.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Adhesives and Sealants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on adhesives and sealants industry share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global adhesives and sealants market reached a value of US$ 59.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 81.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027.

An adhesive joins two surfaces into a single unit, whereas a sealant prevents fluid leakage by forming a semisolid layer between them. Sealants and adhesives are similar in their formulations and used in connected applications, but their purposes differ. While adhesives have higher strength than sealants but are less adaptable to fill gaps and resist relative movement of substrates, sealants have lower strength but higher adaptability and are best suited for holding and bonding applications. Therefore, they are utilized in several industries, such as paper packaging, woodworking, footwear manufacturing, building and construction, and electrical & electronics.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/adhesives-sealants-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the rapid product utilization in the construction sector. This can be attributed to the escalating demand for high-performance polymers and formulations to fill cracks, openings, and seal joints during the construction activities. Moreover, the increasing adoption of specialty adhesives and sealants for the manufacturing and component-building of electrical and electronic gadgets such as smartphones, laptops, and television, is providing an impetus to the market.

In addition to this, the considerable rise in the consumption of packaged food products is resulting in an increased demand for adhesive and sealants for effective product packaging. Furthermore, increasing sales of automotive components in aftermarket are also acting as a significant growth-inducing factor for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid urbanization and industrialization, changing material consumption, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/adhesives-sealants-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• 3M Company

• Arkema S.A

• Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited

• Eastman Chemical Company

• H.B. Fuller Company

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Sika AG

• Wacker Chemie AG

Adhesives and Sealants Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, adhesive type, sealant type, technology and application.

Breakup by Adhesive Type:

• Acrylic

• PVA

• Polyurethanes

• Styrenic Block Copolymers

• Epoxy

• EVA

• Others

Breakup by Sealant Type:

• Acrylic

• Silicone

• Polyurethane

• Butyl

• Others

Breakup by Technology:

• Water-Based

• Solvent-Based

• Hot Melt

• Reactive

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Paperboard and Packaging

• Building and Construction

• Transportation

• Leather and Footwear

• Furniture

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

Other Reports of IMARC Group:

Bath Soap Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bath-soap-manufacturing-plant

Milk Chocolate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/milk-chocolate-market

Industrial Gas Generator Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-gas-generator-market

Baby Food and Infant Formula Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/baby-food-infant-formula-market

Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefabricated-building-structural-steel-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.