FAR Lieutenant General, Inspector General, Commander of South Zone Participates in 1st International Conference on Defense Innovation in Tel Aviv

MOROCCO, September 13 - On the instructions of His Majesty the King, Supreme Leader and Chief of Staff of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), Lieutenant General, Inspector General of the FAR and Commander of the South Zone, accompanied by a large military delegation, traveled to Israel to participate in the 1st International Conference on Defense Innovation (CII), to be held from 12 to 15 September in Israel's Tel Aviv, said a statement from the General Staff of the FAR.

his participation in this international conference, for several army chiefs and agencies of defense innovation, is part of a multilateral framework to promote the exchange of knowledge and know-how between the participating armies. It also aims to lay the foundations for a solid collaboration in the field of multidimensional defense and military innovation, says the same source.

On the sidelines of the Conference, talks and official meetings are scheduled between the Inspector General of the FAR and the Israeli Defense authorities, according to the release.

MAP 12 September 2022