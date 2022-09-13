Participation in 2022 Global South-South Development Expo Reflects Morocco's Commitment to South-South Promotion

MOROCCO, September 13 - Morocco's participation in the 2022 Global South-South Development Expo (GSSD Expo) reflects the importance the Kingdom attaches to the promotion of South-South cooperation, said Moroccan Ambassador to Thailand Abderrahim Rahhaly.

This participation highlights the vision advocated by HM King Mohammed VI, which has established the South-South cooperation as one of the main pillars of Morocco's foreign policy, Rahhaly told MAP on the sidelines of GSSD Expo, held from 12 to 14 September in Bangkok.

"Morocco is committed to cooperation processes with several countries acting on the international scene to put its expertise and experience to the service of the development of its partners, including African, in the context of a win-win partnership," said the ambassador.

He said, in this sense, that COVID-19 has only strengthened Morocco's conviction to erect this cooperation as a priority, stressing the commitment of the Kingdom to promoting mutually beneficial South-South cooperation.

On the occasion of the Bangkok exhibition, the Moroccan International Cooperation Agency (AMCI) has set up a stand, highlighting the vision advocated by HM King Mohammed VI in promoting South-South cooperation, particularly in the African continent.

The stand displays publications on Morocco's experience in South-South cooperation as well as AMCI's contributions in this area, including support for sustainable human development projects and the promotion of human capital.

MAP 12 September 2022