Minister of Foreign Affairs Receives Special Envoy of President of Union of Comoros Carrying Message to HM King Mohammed VI

Minister of Foreign Affairs Receives Special Envoy of President of Union of Comoros Carrying Message

MOROCCO, September 13 - Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, received, Monday in Rabat, the special envoy of the President of the Union of Comoros, Ambassador Mohamed Caabi El-Yachroutu, bearer of a message to His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

In a statement to the press following his talks with Mr. Bourita, the special envoy said he is "carrying a message from His Excellency the President, Azali Assoumani, to his brother HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him."

The Comoran official took this opportunity to express his thanks for the "legendary" hospitality of Morocco, as well as for the "fraternal and warm" reception that was given to him, describing as "excellent" and "exceptional" the relations between the two countries.

"We wish the best for this brotherly country which supports us in all fields and we are extremely grateful for Morocco's support to Comoros", Caabi El-Yachroutu concluded.

MAP 12 September 2022

Minister of Foreign Affairs Receives Special Envoy of President of Union of Comoros Carrying Message to HM King Mohammed VI

