Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market 2021, Future Demand, Top Key-Players and Growth 2030

The global infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market size is expected to reach USD 51.01 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.0% during

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market size is expected to reach USD 51.01 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and emergence of COVID-19 are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Prevalence of infectious diseases has been rising, in both developed and developing countries, and resulting in steady demand for infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing. Following the pandemic, the need to identify and monitor infectious diseases has been placed on significantly high importance and has driven major increase in demand for testing kits. Moreover, rising preference for preventive care is expected to increase need for infectious disease diagnostics over the forecast period. Large-scale population-based testing is necessary to strengthen COVID-19 preventive and control efforts and measures, which is expected to continue to drive increased demand for infectious disease diagnostic products in future.

Rise in number of cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-19 (SARS-Cov-19) has led to increased demand for infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing products globally. Presently, majority of countries are focusing on flattening the curve of community transmissions of coronavirus, which is driving demand for diagnostics products. Another factor driving product demand is scale-up of manufacturing capabilities by market players to meet rising product demand in the current scenario, as well as to prepare for future situations.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Reagents & kits segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period due to rising demand for kits and reagents in research and clinical settings. Ongoing COVID-19 infections in some countries is also driving use of reagents and kits.

Polymerize Chain Reaction (PCR) segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021 owing to increasing use of PCR in molecular diagnostics as well as use of Reverse Transcription–Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) in the COVID-19 test. Automation of PCR equipment and introduction of advanced technologies such as qRT-PCR are expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a considerably rapid revenue growth rate in the global infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market over the forecast period due to increasing research & development activities in the healthcare industry in China and Japan. Moreover, high prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with government initiatives to support diagnosis of infectious diseases, are key factors driving revenue growth of the market in the region.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The prominent manufacturers operating in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, BioMérieux SA, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Siemens Healthineers AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Sysmex Corporation.

They have adopted various strategies, such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their position in the market.

The report studies the types and applications of the global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market. The report categorizes the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing industry into different types covering different products supplied in the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market. Each type is briefly described in the report such that why it is used, the main sources, the production costs, and the processing involved in it. Depending upon various applications of the products and services in the market, the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market is categorized in the following non-exhaustive list of products. The application segment is anticipated to grow rapidly shortly due to its unique features and solutions, other crucial information about the types and applications is given in the report.

Emergen Research has segmented the global infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market on the basis of product & service, technology, disease, end-use, and region:

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Reagent & Kits

Instruments

Data Management Software

Service

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Immunoassay

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Enzyme-linked Immunospot Assay (ELISpot)

Polymerize Chain Reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

DNA Microarray

Clinical Microbiology

Other Technologies

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hepatitis

Influenza

HIV/AIDS

HPV

CT/NG

Tuberculosis

HAIs

Covid-19

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospital & Clinical Laboratories

Diagnostic Center

Academic & Research Institutions

Others

Quick Buy@

