Triticum Dicoccum Market Size to Hit $1,236.4 Million by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 3.5% (2021-2028)
Surging Application of Triticum Dicoccum for Bread and Pasta is set to Propel the Growth of Triticum Dicoccum MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Triticum Dicoccum Market size is estimated to reach $1,236.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Emmer wheat is principally grown in Southern Ethiopia as intercropped with sorghum and maize. Surging Application of Triticum Dicoccum for bread and pasta is set to propel the growth of the Triticum Dicoccum Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, Asia-pacific (Triticum Dicoccum market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027. This is due to the surging intake of emmer wheat including dietary fiber in countries like India in the Asia-pacific region.
2. Triticum Dicoccum Market growth is being driven by the nutritional value and the different applications of hulled wheat. However, Triticum Dicoccum is rarely cultivated now and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Triticum Dicoccum Market.
3. Triticum Dicoccum Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market would be provided in the Triticum Dicoccum Market report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513497
Segmental Analysis:
1. Triticum Dicoccum Market based on type can be further segmented into Organic Triticum Dicoccum and Conventional Triticum Dicoccum. Organic Triticum Dicoccum segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027 because of the increasing inclination of consumers toward Organic Triticum Dicoccum which is high in dietary fiber and protein.
2. Triticum Dicoccum Market based on the application can be further segmented into Bread & Baked Food, Wine Making, Baby Food. Surging availability of Emmer Flour in specialty food stores or online retailers is further propelling the growth of this segment.
3. Baby Food segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing recommendation of wheat for babies because of its advantages like supporting oral development and being a wonderful nutrition source.
4. Asia-pacific (Triticum Dicoccum Market) held the largest Triticum Dicoccum market share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. Europe region is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2027.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Triticum Dicoccum industry are -
1. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
2. Cargill, Incorporated
3. Hain Celestial
4. Doves Farm Foods
5. Sharpham Park
Click on the following link to buy the Triticum Dicoccum Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513497
