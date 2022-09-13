Refractive Surgery Devices Market Size Expected to Reach USD 2,611.13 Million with Growing CAGR of 8.2% by 2029

Refractive Surgery Devices Market

Global refractive surgery devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled "Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market"

Global refractive surgery devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 2,611.13 million by 2029 from USD 1,420.96 million in 2021.

Refractive surgery devices are used to improve or correct refractive errors such as nearsightedness (myopia), farsightedness (hyperopia), presbyopia, or astigmatism. These devices include excimer lasers, YAG Lasers, microkeratomes, and femtosecond lasers. Refractive surgeries highly reduce the dependency on eyeglasses or contact lenses. Various refractive devices are used in the market to treat vision defects.

Refractive errors are caused due to the improper shape of the cornea or eyeballs. Refractive surgery procedure includes the reshaping of the eyeballs or cornea using various refractive surgery devices such as advanced lasers, LASIK treatments, photorefractive keratectomy, and various lenses such as phakic intraocular lenses and toric intraocular lenses.

Recent Development

In July 2021, Johnson & Johnson Vision launched the VERITAS Vision System, next-generation phacoemulsification (phaco) system. This system is developed to look after three important areas: surgeon efficiency, patient safety, and comfort. This has increased the company's product portfolio

Major Players in Refractive Surgery Devices markets are Tracey Technologies, Bausch + Lomb Incorporated, BD, STAAR SURGICAL, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions, Hoya Surgical Optics, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Ophtec BV, Glaukos Corporation, Amplitude Laser, Reichert, Inc., NIDEK CO., LTD., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, ROWIAK GmbH, Moria, LENSAR, Inc., Topcon Canada Inc. (A subsidiary of Topcon Corporation), Aaren Scientific Inc., Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited., iVIS Technologies, Alcon, among others.

Refractive Surgery Devices Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Refractive Surgery Devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Refractive Surgery Devices Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size)

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Reasons to Consider This Report?

Strategic Points Covered in Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market Table of Content:

Chapter 1:Introduction, the basic information of the Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market & product overview

Chapter 2:Objective of Study and Research Scope of the Refractive Surgery Devices Market

Chapter 3:Refractive Surgery Devices Market Dynamics- driving growth factors, disruptive forces, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities

Chapter 4:Market Factor Analysis, Refractive Surgery Devices Market Value Chain, PESTEL & PORTER Model, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 5:Player Analysis; Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis of Refractive Surgery Devices Market, Strategic Group Analysis, Perpetual Mapping, BCG Matrix & Company Profiling

Chapter 6:Displaying Market Revenue Size by Type, application /vertical or end users, other Segments

Chapter 7:To evaluate the market by countries further broken down by countries

Chapter 8:Research Methodology

Chapter 9:Data Source

