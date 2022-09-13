Genetic Testing Market is projected to grow at a rate of 15.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2022 - 2029
This research report presents key insights on the Global Genetic Testing Market along with the latest and updated industry details. According to the latest research, Genetic Testing Market encompasses a variety of issues and tasks in the global market. This research report offers a comprehensive selection of financial products, product prospects and development rates during the forecast period. In short, the study provides a general overview of the Genetic Testing market based on its current situation and market size in terms of volume and return. The regional study of the global Genetic Testing Market included in the report helps readers to gain a deep understanding of how various geographic markets have been developing over the past few years.
In the first section, Enhanced Report of Genetic Testing Market provides an overview of Genetic Testing industry which includes definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Global Genetic Testing Market 2020 report's main motive is to study comprehensive aspects of the market investors and key industry players, which enable them to make important decisions related to Genetic Testing growth opportunities and future investment scope. This report highlights the key industry competitors and provides an in-depth analysis of the key factors influencing the market.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 15.3% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 44,892.91 million by 2029 from USD 14,587.03 million in 2021.
Global genetic testing market is driven by the factors such as high prevalence of genetic disorders, growing technological advancements in the genetic testing market which enhance its demand, as well as increasing investment in research and development, which leads to market growth. Currently, healthcare expenditure has increased across developed and emerging countries which are expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative genetic testing markets. However, the high cost associated with the genetic testing and stringent regulatory frameworks for genetic testing.
Global genetic testing market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an analyst brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal. The scalability and business expansion of the retail units in the developing countries of various region and partnership with suppliers for safe distribution of machine and drugs products are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.
Genetic Testing Market Key Players/ Company Profiles:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Invitae Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories
PerkinElmer Inc.
QIAGEN
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Fulgent GeneticsMyriad Genetics
AbbottEurofins Scientific
Sorenson Genomics
BIO-HELIXBiocartis
Cepheid (A subsidiary of Danaher)
Type
Diagnostic Testing
Prenatal Testing
New Born Screening
Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Carrier Testing
Other Types
Technology
Polymerase Chain Reaction
DNA Sequencing (NGS-Based Testing)
Whole Genome Sequencing
Microarrays
Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)
Others
Diseases
Cancer
Sickle Cell Anemia
Thalassemia
Rare Genetic Disorder
Fragile X Syndrome
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Huntington's Disease
Cystic Fibrosis
Others
End User
Hospitals
Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Private Clinics
Laboratory Service Providers
Private Laboratories
Genetic Testing Market Regional Segment Analysis:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Global Genetic Testing Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing prevalence of genetic diseases
Genetic disorders may cause such severe health problems that they are incompatible with life. In the most severe cases, these conditions may cause a miscarriage of an affected embryo or fetus. The rising prevalence of genetic diseases and birth defects boosts the demand for genetic testing
As per the article, genetic disorders and congenital abnormalities: strategies for reducing the burden in the region, 2022,
Genetic disorders and congenital abnormalities occur in about 2%-5% of all live births, which accounts for up to 30% of pediatric hospital admissions and cause about 50% of childhood deaths in industrialized countries
Therefore, this is raising the demand for genetic testing market.
Increase In The Adoption Of Next Generation Sequencing
As genomics-focused pharmacology continues to play a greater role in the treatment of various chronic diseases, especially cancer, next-generation sequencing (NGS) is evolving as a powerful tool for providing a deeper and more precise insight into the molecular underpinnings of individual tumors and specific receptors.
NGS offers advantages in accuracy, sensitivity, and speed compared to traditional methods that have the potential to make a significant impact on the field of oncology. Because NGS can assess multiple genes in a single assay, the need to order multiple tests to identify the causative mutation is eliminated.
Reasons to buy:
Review the scope of the Genetic Testing Market with recent trends and SWOT analysis.
Outline of market dynamics coupled with market growth effects in coming years.
Genetic Testing Market segmentation analysis includes qualitative and quantitative research, including the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.
Regional and country level analysis combining Genetic Testing market and supply forces that are affecting the growth of the market.
Market value data (millions of US dollars) and volume (millions of units) for each segment and sub-segment.
and strategies adopted by the players in the last five years.
Table of Contents:
Chapter 01: Executive Summary
Chapter 02: scope of the report
Chapter 03: research methodology
Chapter 04: Introduction
Chapter 05: Genetic Testing Market Overview
Chapter 06: Genetic Testing Market Size
Chapter 07: Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 08: Genetic Testing Market Segmentation By Technology
Chapter 09: Genetic Testing Market Segmentation by Application
Chapter 10: Customer Landscape
Chapter 11: Genetic Testing Market Segmentation by End User
Chapter 12: regional landscape
Chapter 13: decision framework
Chapter 14: Drivers and Challenges
Chapter 15: Genetic Testing Market Trends
Chapter 16: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 17: company profiles
Chapter 18: Appendix
The industries in general are fighting on the global platform to revive the markets. It has been observed that through the pandemic, almost every domain in the market has been affected.
