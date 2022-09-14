Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market worth US$2.6 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 14.1% - IndustryARC
Health Risks Associated with Multi-walled Carbon NanotubesHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market size is projected to reach US$2.6 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This is due to the increasing demand for multi-walled carbon nanotubes from various end-use industries such as electronics, medical, automotive and energy. The Multi-walled Carbon Nanotubes Market is witnessing an increase in demand in the electrical & electronics industry due to its strong carbon atoms bonds, which allow it to withstand higher electric current, making it a material of choice. Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA) forecasted that the production by the global electronics and IT industries would grow by 2% year on year in 2020 to reach US$2,972.7 billion and would grow by 7% year on year in 2021 to reach a record US$3,175.6 billion.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes market highlights the following areas -
1. North America dominates the Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes market, owing to the bolstering growth of the electrical & electronics industry in the region. This can be attributed to the growing per capita income and increasing population.
2. Multi-walled Carbon Nanotubes are frequently used as engineering materials because of their superior qualities, which include excellent rigidity, strong tensile strength, low thermal expansion and good temperature resistance. These characteristics of Multi-walled Carbon Nanotubes are anticipated to accelerate market expansion.
3. Furthermore, the new enhanced characteristics and behaviors of Multi-walled Carbon Nanotubes are opening new product innovations such as biochips, transparent conducting flexible thin films and copy protection materials which are further driving the Multi-walled Carbon Nanotubes Market during the forecast period.
4. Energy storage is in high demand in various regions, as a result of which the market is expanding. With the increasing usage of Multi-walled Carbon Nanotubes in wind turbine blades for providing good tensile strength and enhanced durability, the industry is expected to gain momentum in this application industry over the forecast period.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The batteries segment held a significant share in the Multi-walled Carbon Nanotubes Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. MCWNTs are being increasingly used for batteries. Silicon anodes for Li-ion batteries are being reinforced with MWCNTs to reduce their resistance, making them resilient to cracking and its effects during hundreds and thousands of charge/discharge cycles.
2. North America held the largest Multi-walled Carbon Nanotubes Market share of up to 38.6% in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs) from the flourishing electrical & electronics industry in the region. According to the Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), the Americas, the largest reporting region by revenue, purchased $1,304 million of Electronic System Design products and services in Q4 2020, a 15.8% increase compared to Q4 2019.
3. The electrical & electronics segment held the largest share in the Multi-walled Carbon Nanotubes Market share in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027 because of its extensive application in electronic industries as sensor materials due to its several characteristics, such as electrical and thermal conductivity, magnetic properties and mechanical strength.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes industry are:
1. Arkema S.A.
2. Arry International Group Limited
3. Hanwha Chemical Co. Ltd.
4. Carbon Solutions Inc.
5. Toray Industries
