Mvix Selects Peter Stamos as Its Chief Growth Officer

/EIN News/ -- STERLING, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mvix, a leading provider of enterprise digital signage solutions since 2005, has hired Peter Stamos to lead multi-faceted growth initiatives across the retail and QSR verticals. As the new Chief Growth Officer at Mvix, Stamos will focus on business development and expansion in these markets, while formulating and executing sustainable strategies for expanding channel sales operations.

Stamos has over a decade of experience in the digital signage industry, including CEO of PingHD, a global solutions provider of digital signage in QSR's. He was instrumental in growing the PingHD brand, leveraging a client-centric strategy to yield annualized multi-million dollar revenue growth for 10 years running. Prior to his most recent role, Stamos served as the Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Miller Zell, an Atlanta-based branded environments firm. He is a proven leader with an impressive track record of catalyzing exponential organizational growth and ensuring operational excellence to support client success.

"I am excited to join a very talented Mvix team," said Stamos. "The energy and passion here to continue to grow the business is palpable. Additionally, I share the vision for using digital signage and extraordinarily-targeted content to enable the growth plans of our clients."

"We are excited to have Peter join the team," said Mike Kilian, Executive Vice President at Mvix. "He will serve as a strategic thought partner to our leadership team and will bring a unique, dynamic lens to the new verticals we are pursuing. Together, we aim to build out our industry-leading business, market strategy, and product development initiatives into these new verticals."

Based in Atlanta, Stamos holds an MBA from NYU's Stern School of Business.

The announcement is part of a larger, strategic plan, which Mvix initiated in 2021. This plan will identify and select key industry leaders, with unparalleled experiences, to lead growth initiatives and generate new client success stories. Mvix continues to expand its long-term partnerships with strategic system integrators and distribution partners. In the past two years, Mvix has grown revenue by over 72% and nearly doubled its team count, expanding its workforce to four continents. Uniquely focused on enterprise solutions, Mvix continues to deliver industry-leading products and services to fuel growth plans and client success.

About Mvix

Mvix is a leading digital signage provider specializing in full-service enterprise solutions backed by its award-winning digital signage software. Over 60,000 displays across 30 countries utilize Mvix solutions for their visual communication strategy. For more information, contact Mvix at 866.310.4923 or visit www.mvix.com.

