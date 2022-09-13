Casino Gaming Equipment Market Share, Competitive Landscape, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2022-2027

Casino Gaming Equipment Market

The global casino gaming equipment market to reach US$ 13.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Casino Gaming Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on casino gaming equipment industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The market reached a value of US$ 11 Billion in 2021. The global casino gaming equipment market to reach US$ 13.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2022-2027.

Casino gaming equipment refers to machines and tools used to facilitate gambling and ensure the security, auditability, and reliability of casino operations. They assist in increasing the profitability, convenience, safety, and cost-efficiency of the casinos. Additionally, they are used to verify the authenticity of currency notes and analyze player behavior. As a result, casino gaming equipment is widely used in malls, casinos, and gaming arenas. Some of the casino gaming equipment used include roulette wheels, poker tables, shuffle machines, player tracking systems, video lottery terminals, and video poker machines.

Request to Get the Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/casino-gaming-equipment-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by a considerable rise in the liberalization and cultural acceptance of casinos and gambling across the globe. With the inflating disposable income levels of the masses, particularly middle-class population resulting in increased visits to casinos, which, in turn, is providing an impetus to the market. Additionally, the shifting consumer preference from traditional casino tables to electronic gaming tables is favoring the market growth.

Apart from this, convenient access to online casinos that can be used through mobile phones is also positively impacting the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of the virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to maintain transparency and providing an immersive experience to the player are further fueling the market. Some of the other factors creating a positive market outlook include rapid urbanization, increasing penetration of internet, emerging social media trends, advent of electronic gaming tables and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Explore Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/casino-gaming-equipment-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Abbiati Casino Equipment S.r.l.

• AGS LLC

• Aristocrat Leisure Limited

• Cammegh

• Euro Games Technology OOD

• Everi Holdings Inc.

• Incredible Technologies Inc.

• International Game Technology PLC

• Jackpot Digital Inc.

• Konami Holdings Corporation

• Novomatic

• Scientific Games Corporation

• TCS John Huxley Ltd.

Casino Gaming Equipment Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, installation, mode of operation and end use industry.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Slot Machines

• Video Lottery Terminal

• Video Poker Machines

• Others

Breakup by Installation:

• Installed Inside Casino

• Installed Outside Casino

Breakup by Mode of Operation:

• Floor Mounted

• Portable

Breakup by End User:

• Casinos

• Malls

• Leisure Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.