Flat Glass Coatings Market Size Expected to Reach US$6.4 Billion with CAGR of 18.7% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Bolstering Growth in Automotive ProductionHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flat Glass Coatings market size is estimated to reach US$6.4 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Flat glass coatings are metal oxide coatings consisting of polyurethane, epoxy and acrylic resins. These coatings are applied on various types of flat glass to provide them with high-performance benefits such as increased durability and scratch & UV resistance. However, the growing resin prices have caused certain disadvantages for the market growth of flat glass coatings, thereby negatively impacting the flat glass coatings market size. Due to the COVID lockdown, all industrial activities came to halt resulting in a decrease in the market demand for flat glass coatings in major sectors such as building & construction and transportation.
1. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the Flat Glass Coatings industry owing to the rapid growth witnessed by major end-user of flat glass. This is creating a surge in the market demand for such coatings in the region.
2. High demand for sustainable energy sources has increased the production capacity of solar energy, resulting in more usage of flat glass for solar panels. This has created a surge in demand for flat glass coatings in solar energy, thereby positively impacting the Flat Glass Coatings industry outlook.
3. Growing resin prices would cause fluctuation in the production volume of Flat Glass Coatings, thereby restraining the market growth and negatively impacting the Flat Glass Coatings market size.
1. Polyurethane resin held the largest Flat Glass Coatings market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Polyurethane resin-based coatings applied on various types of flat glass offer mechanical strength, structural stiffness and other benefits such as stable resistance to corrosion, UV, chemicals and weather.
2. The Asia-Pacific held the largest Flat Glass Coatings market share of up to 45% in 2021. The high applicability of flat glass coatings in major sectors in the region such as transportation, building & construction and solar energy is strongly influencing the demand for such coatings. Also, according to Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, in April 2022, construction orders in Japan increased by 30.5%. Furthermore, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, in 2021, India’s automotive production stood at 4.39 million, showing a 30% growth in comparison to 2020.
3. The Building & Construction sector held the largest share in the Flat Glass Coatings market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In the building & construction sector, flat glass coatings provide UV & heat protection and insulation benefits to types of flat glass used in facades & windows in residential and commercial buildings.
1. Arkema S.A.
2. Sherwin-Williams Company
3. 3M
4. NanoTech Coatings
5. Nippon Paints Holding Co. Ltd
