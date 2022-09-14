Prescription Antiacne Drugs Market Size to Hit $4.3 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% (2022-2027)
Growing Clinical Approvals for DrugsHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prescription Antiacne Drugs Market Size is estimated to reach $4.3 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027. Acne vulgaris is one of the most prevalent skin disorders and is primarily brought on by alterations in the structure of the skin. About 9.4% of the global population is affected by it. There are two varieties of acne: non-inflammatory and inflammatory. For instance, in July 2022, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launched India's first topical Minocycline 4% Gel for the treatment of moderate to severe acne, under the brand name MINYM. Such increasing demand and new innovative products in the market drive the growth of the Prescription Antiacne Drugs Market over the forecast period 2022-2027.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Prescription Antiacne Drugs market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in 2021, owing to the increasing demand and easy availability of products such as antiacne creams driving the Prescription Antiacne Drugs Market Size.
2. The Prescription Antiacne Drugs Market is predicted to be the change in lifestyle and high spending capacity of youths.
3. However, the potential side effects may limit the Prescription Antiacne Drugs Industry growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.
A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Prescription Antiacne Drugs Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Prescription Antiacne Drugs Market based on the applications can be further segmented into Retinoids, Antibiotics, Salicylic Acid, Benzoyl Peroxide and others. Such properties of retinoids drive the growth of the Prescription Antiacne Drugs Market share. However, Salicylic acid is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. North America held a dominant market share of 32% in the year 2021. This is owing to the high prevalence of acne vulgaris in this region. As per the American Association of Dermatology, in 2021, more than 50 million people in the United States suffer from acne. With such a high prevalence of acne, the demand for the antiacne cream industry in the U.S. surged, resulting in the growth of the Prescription Antiacne Drugs Market Size.
3. Prescription Antiacne Drugs Market based on the acne type can be further segmented into Non-inflammatory Acne and Inflammatory Acne. The Inflammatory acne segment held a dominant market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Prescription Antiacne Drugs industry are:
1. Almirall SA
2. Bausch Health Companies Inc.
3. Glaxosmithkline plc. (GSK)
4. Johnson & Johnson
5. Galderma S.A.
