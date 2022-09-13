Kvass Market to Witness Stunning Growth $6,231.2 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.2%

Kvass Market

Kvass Market by Flavor Type, Packaging Type, Price Point, and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for functional beverages and growing concern about the health is likely to upsurge the growth of the kvass market. Growing awareness regarding health benefits of kvass and demand for low ABV content and flavored alcoholic beverages is likely to generate more demand for kvass during the forecast period.

Kvass is especially popular in Russia. It is made from rye bread. Rye bread is a type of bread made with various proportions of flour from rye grain. It can be light or dark in color. Kvass is made by the natural fermentation of bread, such as wheat, rye, or barley, and sometimes flavored using fruit, berries, raisins, or birch sap.

The Kvass market size is expected to reach $6,231.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13454

According to the Institute of Food Technologists, the developed nations such as the U.S., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Japan reported that today’s consumers are looking for customizable beverages, and dietary solutions that will help them more aggressively meet their own unique nutrition and personal health goals. General health and wellness products and programs no longer fit all. Similarly, people living in other emerging countries such as China, South Korea, and UAE have also become aware of the health benefits of consuming functional beverages, flavored alcoholic beverages and low ABV content beverages. Furthermore, growing health hazards due to consumption of sprits and beer, people are increasingly inclining to consume low alcohol content beverages with some health related benefits. Thus, kvass is expected to gain major popularity among alcohol beverage consumers.

Trade restrictions imposed by several countries across the globe to curb the outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected global logistics and transportation, which has affected on the kvass market. Restrictions have had a direct impact on the food and beverage supply chain with the tightening of transportation and port capacities whilst also leading to an increase in shipping and freight costs. Furthermore, this has resulted in the shortage of food and beverage supply, which is likely leading to choked production and affected availability of food & beverage products at retail level. Thus, Covid-19 has disturbed the whole value chain and supply chain of the kvass market, which in turn negatively impacted the growth of the product market.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13454

According to the kvass market analysis, the kvass market segmented into flavor type, packaging type, price point, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of flavor type, the market is categorized into apple, lemon, cherry, mint, beets, strawberry and others. By packaging type, it is bifurcated into bottle, can and others. Depending on price point, it is segregated into premium and mass. As per distribution channel, it is fragmented into supermarket, convenience store, e-commerce, food service and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Russia, Poland, Belarus, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, EU5 and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South-East Asia, Australia, India, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

The players operating in the Kvass industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include All Stars Beverages, Bryanskpivo, Carlsberg Group, Coca-Cola Company, Gubernija, Kvass Beverages LLC, Maltra Foods, Ochakovo, PepsiCo, Inc. and Piebalgas alus.

Key Findings Of The Study

The kvass market size was valued at $2,389.4 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6,231.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030.

In 2020, depending on flavor type, the cherry segment accounted for $270.0 million, garnering 10.6% of the global Kvass market.

On the basis of packaging type, the can segment acquired $828.0 million, exhibiting 11.0% of the global kvass market share.

In 2020, by price point, premium segment was valued at $770.3 million, accounting for 32.2% of the kvass market share.

Russia was the most prominent market in Europe in 2020, and is projected to reach $752.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Similar Reports:

A2 milk market Expected to Reach $3.6 billion by 2027

Ready-to-drink (RTD) Tea Market is Expected to Reach $38.96 Billion by 2027

Upcoming Reports:

Printed Foam Bubble Tea Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/printed-foam-bubble-tea-market-A06553

White Tea Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/white-tea-market-A06711

Cold Pressed Carrot Juice Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cold-pressed-carrot-juice-market-A07471

Carbonated Soft Drinks Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/carbonated-soft-drinks-market-A11168

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research