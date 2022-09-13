Hair and Care Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% and USD 133879.6 million by 2029

Hair and Care Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis has been analysed in the steadfast Hair and Care market research report. Different types of charts and graphs are used in the report wherever applicable for the better understanding of complex information and data. A thoughtful knowledge of industrial unanimity, market trends and implausible techniques makes clients gain an upper hand in the market. All the insights in the form of data and information mentioned in the wide ranging Hair and Care report aids businesses take superior decisions and improve return on investment (ROI).

To achieve an incredible growth in this competitive market place, businesses must look for a better solution to refine their business strategies and that’s where Hair and Care market survey report seems very helpful. All the statistical and numerical data that has been estimated in this business report is represented with the help of graphs, charts, or tables which makes this report more user friendly. This market study underlines the moves of key market players like product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers, and acquisitions which is affecting the market and Healthcare Industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue, and CAGR values

Shampoos is predicted to have a significant market share because to its different hair enrichment content, which includes vitamins, botanical extracts, minerals, oils, and other ingredients that assist stimulate hair growth from the scalp follicles. Furthermore, many customers' frequent use of shampoo is likely to raise the segment's demand. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the hair and care market was valued at USD 85147.58 million in 2021, and will reach USD 133879.6 million by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Some of the major players operating in the hair and care market are:

Shiseido Company (Japan)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (India)

Unilever (UK), Amway (US)

Procter & Gamble (US)

L’Oréal S.A. (France)

Revlon Group (US)

Beiersdorf AG (Germany)

Natura & CO (South America)

Conair Corporation (US)

Goody Products, Inc. (US)

Yves Rocher (France)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Marico (India)

Aveda Corporation (US)

Henkel AG (Germany)

Combe Incorporated (US)

AVON PRODUCTS (UK)

OLAPLEX. (US)

Pai-Shau (Canada)

Market Definition

To manage hygiene and treat hair-related issues, hair and care products are used. Hair care products are primarily used to remove filth, dandruff, and oil from the hair and scalp, as well as to repair damaged hair and control moisture levels. Hair care products are usually made by mixing a surfactant like sodium lauryl sulphate or sodium Laureth sulphate with a co-surfactant such as Cocamidopropyl betaine in water

Hair and Care Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in the hair related problems

Growing cases of hair loss and the increasing incidence of various hair-related ailments. According to a 2018 study published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research, 60.3% of working-class men have hair loss issues, while 17.1 percent have dandruff issues.

Increase in the popularity in the fashion industry

Several industry trends have emerged, including the increased popularity of hair care procedures such as hair spas and deep nutrition.

Technological development in product manufacturing

The number of product launches is increasing, as is the growing number of company mergers and acquisitions.

Opportunities

In addition, the rise in the demand for professional products and shift in the grooming patterns mainly among the male customers are further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the hair and care market in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact on Hair and Care Market

The COVID-19 had a negative impact on the hair and care market. The COVID-19 crisis has had an impact on the beauty industry (which includes skin care, colour cosmetics, hair care, fragrances, and personal care), as there have been widespread retail and salon store closures, resulting in weaker sales of various beauty and personal care products in the global market.

Recent Development

In October 2021, to strengthen and broaden their existing strategic cooperation, L'Oreal and Symatese announced the signing of additional long-term research and development agreements in the field of biomaterials.

In October 2020, Procter & Gamble Co. has introduced a refillable pouch and a 100 percent reusable aluminium bottle across all of its haircare products. The refill pouch is manufactured with 60% less plastic and is 100% recyclable. The new packaging technique is part of P&G's goal of reducing virgin petroleum plastic usage by half by 2030.

Global Hair and Care Market Scope and Market Size

The hair and care market is segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Hair Colorants

Hair Spray

Shampoos

Conditioner

Hair Loss Treatment Products

Hair Styling Products

Perms and Relaxants

On the basis of product, the hair and care market is segmented into hair colorants, hair spray, shampoos, conditioner, hair loss treatment products, hair styling products, perms and relaxants.

Distribution Channel

Direct Selling

Hypermarkets /Supermarket

Retail Chains

Online Stores

Pharmacies/ Drug Stores

Convenience Stores

Other Distribution Channels

On the basis distribution channel, the hair and care market is segmented into direct selling, hypermarkets /supermarket, retail chains, online stores, pharmacies/ drug stores, convenience stores, other distribution channels.

Hair and Care Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The hair and care market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the hair and care market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the hair and care market due to the rise in the product visibility across multi-retail outlets. Furthermore, the presence of large multinational companies concentrating their attention on providing superior quality hair care products including styling products, conditioner, color, and shampoo will further boost the growth of the hair and care market in the region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the hair and care market due to the rise in the internet penetration and push of e-commerce companies. Moreover, the growing usage of premium hair care products is further anticipated to propel the growth of the hair and care market in the region in the coming years.

Our Reports Will Help Clients Solve the Following Issues: -

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This will help our clients invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and Insights help our clients identify compatible business partners.

