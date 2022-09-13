Submit Release
IDEX Biometrics – Capital Markets Day Presentation 13 September 2022

/EIN News/ -- OSLO, Norway, 13 September 2022 - IDEX Biometrics ASA today hosts a capital markets day event. CEO Vince Graziani, and CCO Catharina Eklof presents a business update. The presentation is attached to this release.

The presentation will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website www.idexbiometrics.com.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics 
IDEX Biometrics (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion-unit opportunity. 

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com 


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

