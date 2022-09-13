Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Analysis Insights By Latest Trends, Future Growth, Revenue And Forecast 2029

Additive Manufacturing Market-2022

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market was valued at USD 15.27 billion in 2021 and registering a CAGR of 27.25% during the forecast To 2022 - 2029

NEW YORK, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report on Additive Manufacturing Market published by Global Market Vision gives a comprehensive overview of the issue and provides detailed information on various aspects such as market size, performance and current market dynamics. The report also provides a solid assessment of the Additive Manufacturing market to better understand the current market trends, which further helps in analyzing the expected market trends that will soon follow.

Global Additive Manufacturing Market Report 2022-2029 Explains Market Segmentations: Product Types [Homogeneous Materials, Heterogeneous Materials] ,Technology [Stereolithography, Fused Deposition Modeling, Laser Sintering, Other Technologies] , Profiles from companies [3D Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Stratasys (U.S.), ExOne (U.S.), ENVISIONTEC US LLC (Germany), Materialise (Belgium), MCor Technologies Ltd. (Ireland)] .

The latest global Additive Manufacturing market study has assessed the future growth potential of the global Additive Manufacturing market and provides useful information and statistics on the structure and size of the market. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and opportunities for growth. Furthermore, the report also identifies and analyzes the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in the worldwide Additive Manufacturing market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the additive manufacturing market was valued at USD 15.27 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 104.98 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 27.25% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Additive Manufacturing Market Key Players/ Company Profiles:

3D SystemsInc.(U.S.)

Stratasys (U.S.)

ExOne (U.S.)

ENVISIONTEC US LLC (Germany)

Materialise (Belgium)

MCor Technologies Ltd. (Ireland)

Biomedical Modeling Inc. (US)

EOS Systems Inc. (US)

Integer Holdings Corporation (US)

Fathom Digital (US)

Surgival (Spain)

SLM Solutions (Germany)

Xilloc Medical B.V. (Netherlands)

Dentsply Sirona (US)

Renishaw plc (UK)

Morris Technology (US)

and Limacorporate S.p.a (Italy)

Material

Plastic

Metals

Ceramics

Material Type

Homogeneous Materials

Heterogeneous Materials

Technology

Stereolithography

Fused Deposition Modeling

Laser Sintering

Other Technologies

End User

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Other End Users

Additive Manufacturing Market Regional Segment Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Additive Manufacturing Market Dynamics

Drivers

Reduced production cost for rapid manufacturing

Because additive manufacturing technologies have lower production costs than traditional manufacturing processes, they can be cost-effective. Fixed costs are exclusively attributed to a single component design in traditional manufacturing technologies. There are some fixed expenses associated with additive manufacturing, but these costs can be more easily compensated by the number of diverse items that can be created in a single batch. As a result, additive manufacturing is more cost-effective than traditional manufacturing, which is one of the primary drivers driving market revenue growth.

Ease of manufacturing complex design

When compared to other traditional manufacturing processes, the fundamental physical difference in how items are manufactured with the additive manufacturing process generates several key functional distinctions. The capacity of additive manufacturing to build complicated geometries that would be difficult or impossible to achieve using traditional manufacturing processes is the most significant of these functional changes. These complex geometries are also more durable and lighter than standard geometries. The ability of additive manufacturing to construct complicated geometries more easily than conventional production technologies has fueled its growth.

Furthermore, the development of new and improved technologies and materials will be a major factor influencing the growth of the additive manufacturing market. Along with this, increasing urbanization and rising level of government funding are the driving factors accelerating the growth of the additive manufacturing market. Also, the increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure is the major market drivers that will further escalate the growth of additive manufacturing market. Other significant factors that will cushion the additive manufacturing market's growth rate are the customization of products and bulk production.

Opportunities

Development of new supply chain models

Moreover, the rising development of new supply chain models will provide beneficial opportunities for growth in additive manufacturing. Along with this, the expiry of key patents will influence the market's growth rate by creating various market opportunities in coming years.

Additive Manufacturing Market: Key Highlights

⭆ The research analysts elaborate on the Additive Manufacturing value chain and its distributor analysis in detail. The Additive Manufacturing market study illustrates comprehensive information that enhances the scope, application, and understanding of the Additive Manufacturing report. The world Additive Manufacturing Market report consists of an entire industry overview to give consumers a complete concept of the Additive Manufacturing market situation and its trends.

⭆ The extensive view of the Additive Manufacturing research is pursued by application, segmentation, and regional analysis of the market. This ensures that Additive Manufacturing clients get a good understanding of each section. It also explains facts about the worldwide Additive Manufacturing market and key pointers in terms of its growth and sales.

⭆ The report describes an in-depth analysis of the key Additive Manufacturing industry players coupled with the profiles and their trend towards the market. The report includes an independent division of the companies of key players of the Additive Manufacturing market. That analyzes Global Additive Manufacturing Market Price, cost, gross, revenue, specification, product picture, company profile and contact information.

⭆ The report comprehensively analyzes the status, supply, sales, and production of the global Additive Manufacturing market. The Additive Manufacturing market shares of production and sales are evaluated along with the review of the production, capacity, sales, and revenue. Various aspects such as Additive Manufacturing import or export, price, gross margin, consumption, and cost are also analyzed. On the whole, the report covers the Additive Manufacturing market view and its growth probability for upcoming years.

⭆ The report also briefs all challenges and opportunities in the Additive Manufacturing market. The study discusses Additive Manufacturing market key events, new innovations, and top player's strategies. The client gets wide knowledge and deep perceptive of Additive Manufacturing restraints, distinct drivers, and factors affecting the industry. So that they can plan their growth map of the Additive Manufacturing industry for the coming years.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 01: Executive Summary

Chapter 02: scope of the report

Chapter 03: research methodology

Chapter 04: Introduction

Chapter 05: Additive Manufacturing Market Overview

Chapter 06: Additive Manufacturing Market Size

Chapter 07: Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 08: Additive Manufacturing Market Segmentation By Technology

Chapter 09: Additive Manufacturing Market Segmentation by Application

Chapter 10: Customer Landscape

Chapter 11: Additive Manufacturing Market Segmentation by End User

Chapter 12: regional landscape

Chapter 13: decision framework

Chapter 14: Drivers and Challenges

Chapter 15: Additive Manufacturing Market Trends

Chapter 16: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 17: company profiles

Chapter 18: Appendix

The Market Will Answer the Following Questions:

What are the challenges for the Additive Manufacturing market created by the outbreak of the global pandemic?

What are the drivers that are shaping the Additive Manufacturing market?

What are the main opportunities currently ruling the market?

What are the segments of the Additive Manufacturing market that are given in the report?

What are the developing regions in the Additive Manufacturing Market?

The industries in general are fighting on the global platform to revive the markets. It has been observed that through the pandemic, almost every domain in the market has been affected.

