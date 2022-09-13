Flywheel Energy Storage Market Growth, Insight, Drivers, Trends, Business Strategies and Forecast 2022-2027

Flywheel Energy Storage Market

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 435.3 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.4% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Flywheel Energy Storage Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on flywheel energy storage industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global flywheel energy storage market reached a value of US$ 273 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 435.3 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.4% during 2022-2027.

Flywheel energy storage stores energy in the form of rotational energy by escalating a flywheel to a very high speed. It helps save excess energy in terms of mechanical power rather than electrical power so that the system can supply continuously in outage conditions. It offers a range of advantages, including long operational life, minimal friction loss, low maintenance, and negligible environmental impact. It is extensively used over conventional energy storage systems like lead-acid batteries due to their better efficiency and long cycle life.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flywheel-energy-storage-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by increasing demand for electrification. In line with this, the rising need to incorporate advanced energy storage systems to operate efficiently for a longer duration is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the operational advantage of long life, good efficiency, and low maintenance are catalyzing the growth of the global flywheel energy storage market. Moreover, distributed energy generation, which involves power generation at the place of consumption, is expected to strengthen the market. Besides this, the augmenting demand for data centers designed for storing large amounts of data is resulting in the expansion of the flywheel energy storage market. Additionally, the implementation of favorable regulatory policies surrounding clean power generation and reduced reliance on fossil-fuel-based power sources are creating a positive outlook for the market.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flywheel-energy-storage-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• ABB Ltd

• Adaptive Balancing Power GmbH

• Amber Kinetics Inc.

• Beacon Power LLC

• Calnetix Technologies LLC

• Energiestro

• Langley Holdings plc

• Oxto Energy

• Phillips Service Industries Inc.

• Schwungrad Energie Limited

• Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

• Stornetic GmbH

• Teraloop Oy

Flywheel Energy Storage Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region and application.

Breakup by Application:

• Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

• Distributed Energy Generation

• Transport

• Data Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.