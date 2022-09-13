Biomass Pellets Market Research Insights with Upcoming Trends, Size, Share, Business Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

Biomass Pellets Market

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for less carbon emission fuel, government initiative for renewable energy, easy availability of raw material, and rapid depletion of fossil fuels are some of the factors that drive the demand for biomass pellets market. Biomass pellets are used in coal-fired boilers to minimize the carbon emissions from factories. The benefits of biomass pellets are easy to store & transport, low carbon emission, efficient, reliable, and scalable combustion. These factors collectively contribute toward the global market growth.

Biomass pellets are manufactured from waste including tree tops, coconut shells, palm kernel shells, and fruit bunches. They are the most important sustainable source of energy as the fossil-fuel reserves run out and carbon emission restrictions become more stringent. Biomass pellets are used in coal-fired boilers to minimize the carbon emissions from factories. The benefits of biomass pellets are easy to store & transport, low carbon emission, efficient, reliable, and scalable combustion. These pellets are gaining remarkable popularity among end users, who are attempting to reduce the carbon emanations and accomplish economic improvement.

However, factors such as expensive extraction process, low product quality, and high cost of raw materials restrain the growth of the market. In Asia-Pacific region, favorable government regulations are shifting the focus on adopting non-conventional energy sources, which expected to offer new growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Biomass pellets market end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2026. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global Biomass pellets market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are issued to understand the future outlook and prospects of the industry.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Top 10 leading companies in the global Biomass pellets market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and products and services. The key players operating in the global Biomass pellets industry include New England Wood Pellet, Drax Group plc, Forest Energy Corporation, Energex Corporation, International WoodFuels LLC.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

