Investment Banking Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

Investment Banking Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Investment Banking Global Market Report 2022”, the investment banking market is expected to grow from $138.95 billion in 2021 to $155.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The global investment banking market demand is expected to grow to $231.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.

Key Trends In The Investment Banking Market

Investment banking is focusing on mergers and acquisitions to expand its product offerings and increase its share in the market. Large investment banking firms are acquiring boutique firms (small firms which are specialized in various fields) that cater to specific industries such as technology, health care, financial sector, media, and entertainment. The presence of a large number of small firms focusing on niche markets is offering significant opportunities for larger investment banking firms. This is driving the M&A activity in the investment banking industry.

Overview Of The Investment Banking Market

The investment banking market consists of sales (charges on transactions, fees, and commission) of investment banking services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that undertake capital risk in the process of underwriting securities. This market excludes companies acting as agents and/or brokers between buyers and sellers of securities and commodities. These establishments primarily underwrite, originate, and/or maintain markets for the issue of securities as well as offer other corporate finance services.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Mergers and Acquisitions Advisory, Financial Sponsor/Syndicated Loans, Equity Capital Markets Underwriting, Debt Capital Markets Underwriting

• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Medium and Small Enterprises

• By End-Use Industry: Financial Services, Retail and Wholesale, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Construction, Others

• Subsegments Covered: Mergers Advisory, Acquisitions Advisory, Underwritten Deal, Club Deal, Best-Efforts Syndication Deal

• By Geography: The global investment banking market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Barclays, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Morgan Stanley.

