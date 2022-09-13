Dental 3D printing Market Would Rocket up at a CAGR of 13.4% by 2029

Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global dental 3-dimensional (3D) printing market will grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2029.

Competitive Landscape and Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the global dental 3-dimensional (3D) printing market are Carbon, Inc., Formlabs, PRODWAYS TECH, 3D Systems, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., EOS, SLM Solutions, Dentsply Sirona, Roland DG Corporation, PLANMECA OY, Institut Straumann AG, Zortrax, DETAX Ettlingen, DMG America, TRUMPF, Shinning3D, Guangdong Hanbang 3D Tech Co., Ltd., Nexa3D, Kulzer GmbH (A subsidiary of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc), Carima, DWS, ASIGA, Rapid Shape GmbH, Desktop Metal, Inc., BEGO BREMER GOLDSCHLAGEREI WILH. HERBST GMBH & CO. KG, and SprintRays Inc.

Drivers

Rise in Prevalence of Dental Disorders

The technology advancement and increased R&D efforts have surged the development of healthcare 3D printing which acts as life-saving medical devices in situations like dental diseases and various implants situations. The changing lifestyle causing the enhanced need for dental implants further increased demand. Thus, the increased incidence of dental deformities raises the demand for the operation of such diseases via proper advanced medical devices and implants, thereby boosting the growth of the global dental 3-Dimensional (3D) printing market.

Product Innovation Leading to New Product Launch

The development of innovative 3D printers utilizing different technologies like selective laser melting (SLM), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct laser metal sintering (DMLS), electron beam melting (EBM), light curing technology and fused deposition modelling (FDM) among others proves to be advantageous for the healthcare industries, thereby boosting the demand of the market.

Opportunities

Increasing Geriatric Population

The escalating demand 3D printing technology is observed across globe. The reason being surging incidence of dental disorders. The people suffering from these disorders are mainly from older population. The ageing population is increasing globally due to the availability of better healthcare facilities. Increased research and development leading to the launch of newer 3D printing technologies and materials for the geriatric population will further aid in the surging demand for dental 3D printing.

Recent Development

In December 2021, Stratasys Ltd. announced the launch of Stratasys Origin One Dental. The new printer is powered by a proprietary print technology called P3 Programmable PhotoPolymerization. The printer offers and opens material infrastructure which supports a variety of applications. This product launched by the company has increased its sales and demand in the dental market, leading to increased revenue in future

Global Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing Market Scope

The dental 3-dimensional (3D) printing market is categorized into six notable segments based on product, material, technology, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Systems

Accessories

Based on product, the dental 3-dimensional (3D) printing market is segmented into systems and accessories

Material

Polymer

Metal

Ceramics

Plastic

Others

Based on material, the dental 3-dimensional (3D) printing market is segmented into polymer, metal, ceramics, plastic and others.

Technology

Light curing

Powder bed fusion (PBF)

Fused deposition modelling (FDM)

Based on technology, the dental 3-dimensional (3D) printing market is segmented into light curing, powder bed fusion (PBF) and fused deposition modelling (FDM).

Application

Prosthodontics

Implantology

Orthodontics

Surgical and maxillofacial surgery

Others

Based on application, the dental 3-dimensional (3D) printing market is segmented into prosthodontics, implantology, orthodontics, surgical and maxillofacial surgery and others.

End User

Dental laboratories

Dental hospitals and clinics

Academic and research institutes

Based on end user, the dental 3-dimensional (3D) printing market is segmented into dental laboratories, dental hospitals and clinics, and academic and research institutes.

Distribution Channel

Third party distributors

Direct tenders

Based on distribution channel, the global dental 3-dimensional (3D) printing market is segmented into third party distributors and direct tenders.

Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The dental 3-dimensional (3D) printing market is analysed, and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, material, technology, application, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global dental 3-dimensional (3D) printing market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The global dental 3-dimensional (3D) printing market is expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of dental deformities and the growing geriatric population. Also, rising initiatives by players to launch new products in the region will further boost the market growth in the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the global dental 3-dimensional (3D) printing market in terms of market share and revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to prominent players and an established healthcare system.

This study answers to the below key questions:

1 What will the market size be in 2029?

2 What are the key factors driving the Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing Market?

3 What are the challenges to market growth?

4 Who are the key players in the Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing Market?

5 What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

Table of Contents: Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insight

5 Market Overview

6 Covid-19 Impact on Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing in Healthcare Industry

7 Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing Market, by Product Type

8 Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing Market, by Modality

9 Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing Market, by Type

10 Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing Market, by Mode

11 Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing Market, by End User

12 Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing Market, by Geography

13 Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing Market, Company Landscape

14 Swot Analysis

15 Company Profiles

16 Questionnaire

17 Related Reports

