Genomenon Appoints Vice President of Operations to Leadership Team

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genomenon, Inc., an AI-driven genomics company, announced today that Dr. Sam Globus has been appointed vice president of operations. To support Genomenon's goal to curate the entire human genome, Globus will manage the rapid growth of the company's data science and variant curation work.

Before joining Genomenon, Globus was the VP of strategy and operations at Eagle Genomics working to launch their lead product, a microbiome data analysis platform. Prior to Eagle Genomics, he was the VP of business strategy and operations at Celmatix Inc., where he helped develop and launch the world's first genetic test for markers of infertility. While at Celmatix, he was one of the first users of Genomenon's Mastermind® Genomic Search Engine to help his team streamline their genomic variant curation work.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Sam to the Genomenon executive leadership team," said Mike Klein, chief executive officer, Genomenon. "As one of our first Mastermind customers, Sam understands the unique value we create for genomic researchers and clinicians. His extensive background in operations strategy will be invaluable to scaling our genomic curation work."

Globus completed a Ph.D. in molecular biology and biochemistry from Weill Cornell University Medical College in New York City. His doctoral research at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center focused on the basic molecular processes used to create genetic diversity in eukaryotes. In addition to his doctorate, Sam also holds an M.Sc. from University of Oxford in History of Science & Technology, an M.A. from Columbia University in Biotechnology, and a B.A. from Wesleyan University.

"I am thrilled to be joining the leadership team at Genomenon," said Globus. "I've worked with Genomenon since their early days of creating the world's first genomic search engine. Joining the team that is transforming how genomic information is made actionable for patients and drug development is very exciting—I look forward to helping accelerate the future of precision medicine that Genomenon is playing a role in."

Genomenon is an AI-driven genomics company focused on the advancement of positive health outcomes for patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. Keeping pace with the ever-evolving body of knowledge within genomics, Genomenon connects current research with patient DNA to accelerate clinical decision-making and pharmaceutical drug discovery.

